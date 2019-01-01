QQQ
Range
9.71 - 9.73
Vol / Avg.
25.2K/194.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.61 - 9.99
Mkt Cap
419.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.73
P/E
-
EPS
0.1
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Atlantic Coastal Acq Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Atlantic Coastal Acq (ACAH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Atlantic Coastal Acq (NASDAQ: ACAH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Atlantic Coastal Acq's (ACAH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Atlantic Coastal Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Atlantic Coastal Acq (ACAH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Atlantic Coastal Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for Atlantic Coastal Acq (ACAH)?

A

The stock price for Atlantic Coastal Acq (NASDAQ: ACAH) is $9.72 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Atlantic Coastal Acq (ACAH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlantic Coastal Acq.

Q

When is Atlantic Coastal Acq (NASDAQ:ACAH) reporting earnings?

A

Atlantic Coastal Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Atlantic Coastal Acq (ACAH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Atlantic Coastal Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Atlantic Coastal Acq (ACAH) operate in?

A

Atlantic Coastal Acq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.