ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.7 versus an estimate of $-0.6.

Revenue was up $8.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.26 -0.31 -0.53 EPS Actual -0.27 -0.09 -0.27 -0.42 Revenue Estimate 135.60M 127.75M 126.15M 111.63M Revenue Actual 130.76M 131.61M 115.22M 106.55M

