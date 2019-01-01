ñol

Abbott Laboratories
(NYSE:ABT)
116.625
1.755[1.53%]
At close: May 27
116.69
0.0650[0.06%]
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low115.48 - 116.92
52 Week High/Low104.63 - 142.6
Open / Close116.08 / 116.69
Float / Outstanding1.7B / 1.8B
Vol / Avg.3.9M / 5.4M
Mkt Cap204.2B
P/E27.07
50d Avg. Price116.5
Div / Yield1.88/1.61%
Payout Ratio42.23
EPS1.38
Total Float1.7B

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), Dividends

Abbott Laboratories issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Abbott Laboratories generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.56%

Annual Dividend

$1.88

Last Dividend

Apr 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Abbott Laboratories Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Abbott Laboratories (ABT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abbott Laboratories. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on May 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Abbott Laboratories (ABT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abbott Laboratories (ABT). The last dividend payout was on May 16, 2022 and was $0.47

Q
How much per share is the next Abbott Laboratories (ABT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abbott Laboratories (ABT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.47 on May 16, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)?
A

Abbott Laboratories has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was $0.47 and was paid out next on May 16, 2022.

