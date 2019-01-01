ñol

Arbor Realty Trust
(NYSE:ABR)
16.61
0.31[1.90%]
At close: May 27
16.62
0.0100[0.06%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low16.36 - 16.64
52 Week High/Low15.55 - 20.74
Open / Close16.39 / 16.62
Float / Outstanding153.2M / 160.2M
Vol / Avg.2.7M / 2.3M
Mkt Cap2.7B
P/E7.8
50d Avg. Price17.02
Div / Yield1.52/9.15%
Payout Ratio66.67
EPS0.42
Total Float153.2M

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR), Dividends

Arbor Realty Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Arbor Realty Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.80%

Annual Dividend

$1.52

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Arbor Realty Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arbor Realty Trust. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Arbor Realty Trust ($ABR) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.38

Q
What is the dividend yield for Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR)?
A

Arbor Realty Trust has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) was $0.38 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

