ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) was reported by Dawson James on October 9, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.75 expecting ABIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.90% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) was provided by Dawson James, and ARCA biopharma initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ARCA biopharma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ARCA biopharma was filed on October 9, 2013 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 9, 2014.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ARCA biopharma (ABIO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.75. The current price ARCA biopharma (ABIO) is trading at is $2.36, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.