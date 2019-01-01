|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Abcam (OTCPK: ABCZF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Abcam.
There is no analysis for Abcam
The stock price for Abcam (OTCPK: ABCZF) is $16.12 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:14:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Abcam.
Abcam does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Abcam.
Abcam is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.