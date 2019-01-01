QQQ
Range
16.12 - 16.42
Vol / Avg.
5K/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.37 - 23.5
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.4
P/E
192.29
Shares
228.9M
Outstanding
Abcam PLC is a biotechnology company that develops and provides antibodies to life science research and clinical communities. The company's products allow research into the role of signaling and regulatory molecules and proteins in biological pathways. Such research ultimately leads to treatments for diseases such as cancer and immune deficiency disorders. Abcam's focused on broadening its product range, improving speed to market, and accessing underpenetrated consumer groups in its markets. The company also selectively pursues partnerships and acquisitions.

Abcam Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abcam (ABCZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abcam (OTCPK: ABCZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abcam's (ABCZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Abcam.

Q

What is the target price for Abcam (ABCZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Abcam

Q

Current Stock Price for Abcam (ABCZF)?

A

The stock price for Abcam (OTCPK: ABCZF) is $16.12 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:14:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abcam (ABCZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abcam.

Q

When is Abcam (OTCPK:ABCZF) reporting earnings?

A

Abcam does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Abcam (ABCZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abcam.

Q

What sector and industry does Abcam (ABCZF) operate in?

A

Abcam is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.