Almaden Minerals (AMEX:AAU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Almaden Minerals Questions & Answers
When is Almaden Minerals (AMEX:AAU) reporting earnings?
Almaden Minerals (AAU) is scheduled to report earnings on July 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Almaden Minerals (AMEX:AAU)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were Almaden Minerals’s (AMEX:AAU) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
