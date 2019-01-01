ñol

AMG CAP TR II 5.15% CONV by AMG Capital Trust II
(OTCEM:AATRL)
50.00
00
At close: May 26

AMG CAP TR II 5.15% CONV by AMG Capital Trust II (OTC:AATRL), Dividends

AMG CAP TR II 5.15% CONV by AMG Capital Trust II issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash AMG CAP TR II 5.15% CONV by AMG Capital Trust II generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$2.5748

Last Dividend

Apr 1, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

AMG CAP TR II 5.15% CONV by AMG Capital Trust II Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next AMG CAP TR II 5.15% CONV by AMG Capital Trust II (AATRL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMG CAP TR II 5.15% CONV by AMG Capital Trust II.

Q
What date did I need to own AMG CAP TR II 5.15% CONV by AMG Capital Trust II (AATRL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMG CAP TR II 5.15% CONV by AMG Capital Trust II (AATRL). The last dividend payout was on April 15, 2015 and was $0.64

Q
How much per share is the next AMG CAP TR II 5.15% CONV by AMG Capital Trust II (AATRL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AMG CAP TR II 5.15% CONV by AMG Capital Trust II (AATRL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.64 on April 15, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for AMG CAP TR II 5.15% CONV by AMG Capital Trust II (OTCEM:AATRL)?
A

The most current yield for AMG CAP TR II 5.15% CONV by AMG Capital Trust II (AATRL) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 15, 2011

