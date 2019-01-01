ñol

Atlantic American
(NASDAQ:AAME)
2.76
-0.10[-3.50%]
At close: May 27
3.14
0.3800[13.77%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day High/Low2.52 - 2.95
52 Week High/Low2.12 - 5.7
Open / Close2.9 / 2.76
Float / Outstanding4.1M / 20.4M
Vol / Avg.21.7K / 9K
Mkt Cap56.3M
P/E7.89
50d Avg. Price3.01
Div / Yield0.02/0.72%
Payout Ratio5.71
EPS0.13
Total Float4.1M

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME), Dividends

Atlantic American issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Atlantic American generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.71%

Annual Dividend

$0.02

Last Dividend

Apr 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Atlantic American Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Atlantic American (AAME) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlantic American. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on April 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Atlantic American (AAME) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlantic American (AAME). The last dividend payout was on April 27, 2022 and was $0.02

Q
How much per share is the next Atlantic American (AAME) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Atlantic American (AAME). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on April 27, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)?
A

Atlantic American has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Atlantic American (AAME) was $0.02 and was paid out next on April 27, 2022.

