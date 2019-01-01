ñol

Astra Agro Lestari
(OTCPK:AAGRY)
4.20
00
At close: May 23
3.02
-1.1800[-28.10%]
After Hours: 9:22AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.63 - 4.36
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 384.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.3K
Mkt Cap1.6B
P/E10.33
50d Avg. Price4.2
Div / Yield0.16/3.77%
Payout Ratio21.67
EPS1255.9
Total Float-

Astra Agro Lestari (OTC:AAGRY), Dividends

Astra Agro Lestari issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Astra Agro Lestari generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.15%

Annual Dividend

$0.0751

Last Dividend

Oct 11, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Astra Agro Lestari Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Astra Agro Lestari (AAGRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Astra Agro Lestari. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on November 5, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Astra Agro Lestari (AAGRY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Astra Agro Lestari (AAGRY). The last dividend payout was on November 5, 2018 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next Astra Agro Lestari (AAGRY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Astra Agro Lestari (AAGRY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on November 5, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Astra Agro Lestari (OTCPK:AAGRY)?
A

Astra Agro Lestari has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Astra Agro Lestari (AAGRY) was $0.04 and was paid out next on November 5, 2018.

