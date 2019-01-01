Astra Agro Lestari (OTC:AAGRY), Dividends

Astra Agro Lestari issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Astra Agro Lestari generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Astra Agro Lestari. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on November 5, 2018.
