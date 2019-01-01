PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk cultivates oil palm plantations and operates several oil palm mills and refineries in Southeast Asia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernel oil from its own plantations. Additionally, it purchases products harvested from oil palm trees from smaller third parties in communities surrounding its own plantations. The oils and products harvested are shipped to oil mills and refineries as the company can generate multiple uses from a single plant. Astra Agro Lestari has established marketing offices to help export its refined product to various regions located throughout Asia. It has implemented mechanization, automation, and a water management system to streamline processes and enhance efficiency.