Viasat to Bring In-Flight Connectivity to an Additional 40 Aircraft in Korean Air Fleet

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat, Inc. VSAT, a global leader in satellite communications, has been selected to power in-flight connectivity onboard 40 additional aircraft by Korean Air, South Korea's flag carrier.

The latest aircraft set to be connected in the Korean Air fleet will be 40 Boeing 787s, following news shared last year that Korean Air had committed to equipping 30 Airbus A321Neos with Viasat connectivity – its first in-flight connectivity partnership. This announcement will bring the total number of Korean Air aircraft to be equipped with Viasat's connectivity solution to 70, with all aircraft scheduled to enter service by the end of 2027.

By adding connectivity to the cabin across so many aircraft, Korean Air is committing to meeting passenger expectations for increased connectivity while onboard. With the high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi enabled by Viasat, Korean Air passengers will be able to browse the internet, enjoy social media, stream video and audio, shop online, catch-up with work, and more – all from the comfort of their seats.

Kenneth Chang, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Korean Air, said: "Our focus on enhancing passenger experience is crucial to our business – and adding more connectivity to our fleet will be a key step forward in achieving this. Bringing Viasat's reliable, high-speed connectivity to more Korean Air flights means even more of our valued passengers will be able to benefit from exceptional Wi-Fi onboard.

Don Buchman, Vice President and General Manager, Commercial Aviation at Viasat, said: "Korean Air is a world class airline, and we're really pleased to be extending our relationship as they continue to innovate to meet passenger demand for quality in-flight connectivity. We know that passengers around the world want to be connected in-flight, and our robust satellite network brings the reliable connectivity that enables this. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with Korean Air to leverage consistently fast, high-quality Wi-Fi to deliver distinct digital experiences to more of its passengers."

In Viasat's 2023 Passenger Experience Survey , 81% of passengers in South Korea said that quality in-flight Wi-Fi would make them more likely to rebook with an airline. This comes as 80% said being connected to Wi-Fi during a flight is "important" to them – demonstrating the growing demand for in-flight connectivity from passengers.

About Korean Air

Serving the world for more than 50 years, Korean Air is one of the world's top 20 airlines, carrying more than 27 million passengers in 2019, pre-COVID. With its global hub at Incheon International Airport (ICN), the airline serves 111 cities in 40 countries on five continents with a modern fleet of 159 aircraft and over 20,000 professional employees.

Korean Air's outstanding performance and commitment to the highest level of safety and customer service has widely been recognized. The airline has been granted numerous awards including a 5-star airline rating from Skytrax as well as Air Transport World's Airline of the Year and Cargo Operator of the Year awards.

Korean Air is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, and has grown into one of the largest transpacific airlines through its joint venture with Delta Air Lines.

For more information about Korean Air, please visit www.koreanair.com, Korean Air Newsroom, facebook.com/KoreanAir, instagram.com/KoreanAirworld and Twitter@KoreanAir_KE.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com , the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X or YouTube .

Copyright © 2024 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat Signal are registered trademarks in the U.S. and in other countries of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Korean Air Contacts:

Global Communications: globalpr@koreanair.com

Viasat, Inc. Contacts:

Scott Goryl, External Communications, PR@viasat.com

Peter Lopez, Investor Relations, IR@viasat.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements that refer to Viasat and Korean Air's partnership; the introduction of Viasat's IFC service on Korean Air's Boeing 787 and Airbus A321neo aircraft; the availability, capabilities, benefits and performance of Viasat's IFC system; the number and types of planes and the timing to connect the Korean Air fleet. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of the satellite(s) used to supply these services, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems; product defects; manufacturing issues or delays; regulatory issues; technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and other factors affecting the aviation sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov , including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.