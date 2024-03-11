OpsMx Country Director Shashank Srivastava to Speak on Ensuring Security in the Development Lifecycle at DevOps Conclave 2024

Loading... Loading...

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsMx , the secure software delivery company, today announced that Shashank Srivastava, Country Director at OpsMx, will be presenting "Stop Security Breaches by Managing AppSec Posture Across the Software Delivery Lifecycle" at DevOps Conclave , taking place March 15, 2024, in Bengaluru, India. A Silver Sponsor at the conference, OpsMx will also be demonstrating its Deploy Shield technology and explaining its application security posture management capabilities in the DevOps Conclave exhibit hall. The DevOps Conclave & Awards conference highlights how DevOps is changing the software development landscape and the advantages it offers to businesses.



Approximately 90% of security vulnerabilities are a result of human error, and the majority of these are reflected in the application layer. These errors may occur at any stage in the software development life cycle, code to cloud. In his DevOps Conclave session, Srivastava will provide insights into how managing application security posture can help companies to identify, prioritize and fix vulnerabilities, and stop security breaches while enforcing policies to block vulnerable deployments to production environments.

OpsMx Deploy Shield extends the capabilities of a company's current CI/CD tools with application security orchestration, correlation, and posture management, enabling teams to automate security enforcement, compliance, and audit without writing new code or scripts. OpsMx Deploy Shield is platform agnostic and works with GitLab, GitHub, Argo, Jenkins, and Spinnaker

Event Summary

What: DevOps Conclave 2024

When: March 15, 2024

Where: Bengaluru, India

Register: Visit the conference website

About OpsMx

OpsMx simplifies and intelligently automates secure software delivery, enabling hundreds of thousands of developers at Google, Cisco, Western Union, and other leading global enterprises to ship better software faster. OpsMx is the first platform specifically designed to securely deploy applications in container, virtual machine, and multi-cloud environments. The company's 120 employees serve customers from offices in Silicon Valley, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, with funding from Dell Technologies Capital and Foundation Capital. For more information, visit opsmx.com .

