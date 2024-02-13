Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market To Witness Rapid Growth, Surpassing $10 Billion By 2028 As Per The Business Research Company's Small Cell Lung Cancer Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024

Loading... Loading...

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's small cell lung cancer therapeutics global market report 2024, the small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is poised for remarkable growth. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%, the small cell lung cancer therapeutics market is expected to reach $6.62 billion in 2024, from $5.78 billion in 2023. This surge is primarily driven by increasing prevalence, rising awareness, and demand for effective treatments.



Forecasted Growth: Forecasts indicate a robust upward trajectory, with the small cell lung cancer therapeutics market projected to exceed $10.87 billion by 2028, boasting a CAGR of 13.2%. Factors contributing to this expansion include heightened research and development investments, escalating tobacco smoking rates, and increased healthcare expenditure.

Trends and Drivers: Anticipated trends encompass advances in early detection methods, expanded clinical trials, and innovations in treatment modalities such as radiation and immunotherapy. The escalating prevalence of tobacco use, attributed to various societal, economic, and regulatory factors, is a significant driver for market growth.

Key Players and Innovations: Major industry players, including Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Johnson and Johnson Private Limited, are intensifying their efforts in developing novel therapeutics. For instance, G1 Therapeutics Inc. recently launched COSELA for small cell lung cancer therapeutics, providing myeloprotection during chemotherapy. Agilent Technologies Inc.'s acquisition of Resolution Bioscience aims to bolster precision oncology solutions.

Regional Insights: North America dominated the small cell lung cancer therapeutics market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to witness the fastest growth. This underscores the global nature of small cell lung cancer therapeutics demand.

Segmentation:

The small cell lung cancer therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Type: Atezolizumab, Topotecan, Lurbinectedin, Durvalumab, Methotrexate, Pembrolizumab

2) By Treatment Type: Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Other Treatment Types

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes Of Administrations

4) By End-Users: Hospitals, Cancer Therapy Centers, Other End-Users

