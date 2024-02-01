Work Truck Solutions Featured on E-Commerce Platform "The Shop" from FordDirect

Loading... Loading...

Chico, CA, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In FordDirect's recent launch of their new e-commerce platform called "The Shop", Work Truck Solutions was the only commercial partner presented, and one of only eight vendors included. The Shop's goal is to assist Ford dealerships address the challenges faced in today's rapidly evolving automotive business landscape. These selected vendors will help dealers explore new revenue opportunities and drive cost efficiencies, while allowing them to keep their primary focus on their core activities; all vetted vendors are at the forefront of their specific category's technological curve.

With a broad commercial vehicle product line, the commercial business opportunity is a rapidly expanding focus for all Ford dealers. As the only software vendor focused on commercial trucks and vans, Work Truck Solutions was proud that their world-class digital marketing, inventory management and merchandising tools were part of this initial launch. Ford dealers using The Shop will see pre-negotiated prices for needed commercial vehicle software and services, thereby streamlining the process of searching for tools to increase efficiency, generate leads, close deals and positively impact their bottom line in this growth market.

"We are both honored and thrilled to be selected as a trusted vendor on FordDirect's groundbreaking platform, 'The Shop,'" said Aaron Johnson, CEO of Work Truck Solutions. "This partnership reinforces our mutual dedication to providing superior service and innovative solutions. With access to our suite of digital marketing and inventory management tools, Ford dealers can optimize their commercial vehicle operations, strengthen their connection with business buyers, and surpass their business objectives. Above all, this collaboration symbolizes our shared vision towards empowering dealerships with the right technology to drive better business outcomes and excellent customer interaction."

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions is the smart technology platform that serves the Commercial Vehicle Industry. End-to-end solutions such as Comvoy.com, the national commercial marketplace, NuPropel, the commercial vehicle-centric advanced fuel resource center, and CV Showroom™, the smart digital catalog of commercial vehicles not in stock, connect the dots between commercial vehicle buyers, dealers, manufacturers and upfitters. This innovative technology is the one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing solution that maximizes commercial sales, customer relationships and profitability.

About FordDirect

FordDirect, headquartered in Dearborn, Mich., connects the worlds of data, analytics, and technology to provide best-in-class digital marketing and advertising solutions exclusively for Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers. FordDirect is a joint venture between Ford Motor Company and its dealers with a mission of helping Ford and Lincoln dealerships sell more cars and trucks. Learn more about The Shop at https://theshop.forddirect.com.

Steve Henning Work Truck Solutions 530-718-1885 steve.henning@worktrucksolutions.com Courtney Douglas The Shop powered by FordDirect TheShop@forddirect.com