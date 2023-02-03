Daktronics Selected to Install One of the Largest Video Displays in Baseball at Citizens Bank Park, Home of the NL Champion Phillies

BROOKINGS, S.D., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When fans come to cheer on the reigning National League Champion Phillies at Citizens Bank Park for the 2023 season, they will experience the latest and greatest in high dynamic range (HDR) video technology, thanks to a massive new video display – one of the largest in the major leagues – that will be manufactured and installed by Daktronics (NASDAQ-DAKT) of Brookings, South Dakota.



The new display will be 4K and HDR-capable with an increase of 77% in size over the previous display, which also featured the latest in technology from Daktronics, a long-time partner of the Phillies.

"If you thought watching a Phillies home run at Citizens Bank Park was already fun, wait until you experience it with this new video board," said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck. "From its sheer magnitude and extraordinary technology to improved viewing angles and exceptional clarity, our new and enhanced PhanaVision will make every Phillies big moment even more electrifying."

The new structure is currently being installed and will officially debut at the Phillies Home Opener against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, April 6.

Measuring in at approximately 85 feet high by 151 feet wide, the new display will deliver nearly 12,900 square feet of digital space to entertain and engage fans at every game. It features 10-millimeter pixel spacing and industry-leading environmental protection to bring excellent image clarity and contrast to audiences at Citizens Bank Park.

The display features all the capabilities fans have come to expect from outfield video displays. This includes variable content zoning allowing it to show multiple zones of graphics and information from live video to instant replays as well as statistics, game information, animations and sponsorship messages.

"When baseball returns to Philadelphia on April 6, there will be a significant ‘wow' factor added to the game," said Daktronics Vice President of Live Events Jay Parker. "The new technology, dramatic size increase, improved resolution, enhanced viewing angles, and HDR capability surrounding the Phillies video board will immediately be noticeable and deliver one of the best experiences at a major league ballpark. We are thrilled to partner with the NL Champion Phillies once again, as we install a massive crown jewel of a ‘supersystem' of Daktronics displays at Citizens Bank Park."

Daktronics has grown with the sports industry from the company's beginnings in 1968. Today, the company has integrated LED super systems in nearly 60 percent of all professional sports facilities in the United States and Canada. For more information on what Daktronics can provide, visit www.daktronics.com/professionalsports.

About the Philadelphia Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are a Major League Baseball team. They are the oldest continuous, one name, one city franchise in all of professional American sports, dating to 1883. The Phillies are a member of the Eastern Division of Major League Baseball's National League. Since 2004, the team's home has been Citizens Bank Park in the South Philadelphia section of the city. For more information, visit phillies.com.

About Daktronics

Daktronics helps its customers to impact their audiences throughout the world with large-format LED video displays, message displays, scoreboards, digital billboards, audio systems and control systems in sport, business and transportation applications. Founded in 1968 as a USA-based manufacturing company, Daktronics has grown into the world leader in audiovisual systems and implementation with offices around the globe. Discover more at www.daktronics.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Cautionary Notice: In addition to statements of historical fact, this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is intended to enjoy the protection of that Act. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The Company cautions that these and similar statements involve risk and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic and market conditions, management of growth, timing and magnitude of future contracts and orders, fluctuations in margins, the introduction of new products and technology, the impact of adverse weather conditions, increased regulation and other risks described in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its 2022 fiscal year. Forward-looking statements are made in the context of information available as of the date stated. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur.

MEDIA RELATIONS

Justin Ochsner

Public Relations/Marketing

Tel 605-692-0200

Email justin.ochsner@daktronics.com