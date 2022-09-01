Shure Partners with Netgear to Deliver Faster AV Integration

With every new technological advancement, the learning curve to facilitate seamless meetings becomes steeper and time becomes more precious. With the goal of providing a solution to this increasingly prevalent challenge, Shure is teaming up with NETGEAR®, Inc.,ï¿½the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, to deliver faster and more reliable integration when installingï¿½Shure Microflex Ecosystem products with theï¿½NETGEAR AV Line M4250 switches. The combination of Shure's legacy in AV, along with NETGEAR's commitment to AV over IP will help integrators with limited networking skills save time configuring rooms while providing consistent, best-in-class audio for customers.ï¿½

Built from the ground up for 1G AV over IP, the NETGEAR AV Line M4250 switches combine years of networking experience with best practices from leading AV professionals to simplify and elevate the installation process. A new AV-centric browser-based user interface enables key AV network settings, selectable profiles for popular AV devices, and a sleek front panel with various mounting options. Now, M4250 switches come pre-installed with two Shure profiles to optimize switch settings and customize VLANs for control and audio when deploying Microflex Ecosystem devices. The switch easily splits network traffic for Dante audio and Shure control traffic, giving integrators a boost of confidence during a seamless installation experience.

Shure and NETGEAR worked closely together to ensure seamless interoperability for the custom profile for the AV Line M4250 series. These switches underwent rigorous testing to adhere to Shure's high-quality standards for developing superior reliable products.ï¿½

“We understand integrators' and customers' time is valuable,” said Chad Wiggins, Associate Vice President of Global Product Management and Innovation at Shure. “By working with NETGEAR, users who install Microflex Ecosystem products in conference rooms on an enterprise network can deploy our solutions faster than ever. Shure is committed to continuing optimal compatibility for the M4250 line and improving the overall experience for every user.”

All compatible Microflex Ecosystem devices were rigorously tested to ensure seamless integration with M4250 series of switches. These products include:

As an added benefit, NETGEAR provides customers with a lifetime warranty, responsive technical support and next business day replacements, along with dedicated and comprehensive support for networking issues. The NETGEAR engineering services team also offers free Network Design services and installation support.

“NETGEAR has continued to recognize the evolution taking place in the pro AV world and specifically the advancements in AV-over-IP installations that are changing what is possible in our industry,” said Laurent Masia, director of product line management for managed switches at NETGEAR. “We are pleased to be working with a market leader like Shure to make installations as simple and seamless as possible.”

To learn more about the award-winning Microflex Ecosystem solutions compatible with the NETGEAR M4250 line of switches, visitï¿½www.shure.com/mxecosystem.

