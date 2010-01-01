WebWire

Best-Selling Children&#39;s Book &#34;I Can, I Must, I Will&#34; Transforms Young Minds - Available FREE for Only Five Days
In “I Can, I Must, I Will,” author, speaker, and coach Pamela M. Hope is excited to announce that her inspiring faith-filled children's book will be FREE for a limited time. This groundbreaking
Warren A. Patton&#39;s Help Guide on Dementia Will Be Displayed at the 2023 Printers Row Lit Fest
The self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will showcase Warren A. Patton's “Dementia Help Guide - Vol. 1: What is Dementia and its affect on the mind?” at the 2023 Printers Row Lit
The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas Announces the Opening of Kalologie Medspa
The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas announces the opening of Kalologie Medspa, a leading aesthetics and wellness brand, as its newest location. Situated adjacent to The Spa, the Kalologie Medspa facility features a
Jon Langston Is a Week Away from Releasing His Debut Album.
Jon Langstonï¿½is just a week away from releasing his debut full-length album, Heart On Ice, out everywhere September 8th. “On my Heart On Ice album, I feel like each song is so different and tells a little bit
Delivering on our equity, diversity and inclusion commitments. By March 31, 2025, over 30% of NFB productions and co-productions in progress will be directed by artists and filmmakers who self-identify as Black and People of Colour.
The National Film Board of Canada (NFB) has committed to ensuring that by March 31, 2025, over 30% of its productions and co-productions underway at that time will be directed by artists and filmmakers who
HUGO BOSS expands into the equestrian apparel market
HUGO BOSS expands its portfolio with BOSS Equestrian, a premium equestrian apparel line from BOSS that will be launched in Fall/Winter 2023. The BOSS Equestrian collection will be designed, produced, and distributed by
JBL PartyBox Ultimate: Party Without Limits
Bigger, better, bolder. JBL's popular PartyBox speakers have a new headline act, introducing the JBL PartyBox Ultimate. Packed with superior JBL Original Pro Sound, Dolby Atmos ® immersive audio, and a
Redmi 12 5G: The Ultimate Entry-Level 5G Powerhouse
Today, Xiaomi introduces Redmi 12 5G, the ultimate entry-level powerhouse offering seamless 5G connectivity, elegant design, and exceptional user experiences for a starting price from USD 199.ï¿½Powered by
Hudson-Odoi joins Forest
The 22-year-old spent last season on loan in Germany at Bayer Leverkusen but now returns to the Premier League with Steve Cooper's side. Hudson-Odoi came through the Chelsea Academy - where he was highly
Governor Hochul Announces Swimming on Long Island Ocean Beaches Has Resumed Ahead of Labor Day Weekend as Hurricane-impacted Conditions Subside
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced swimming can resume safely at Long Island state beaches now that rough conditions resulting from Hurricane Franklin have subsided. “With the peak hurricane season upon us,
2023 Concacaf Central American Cup Quarterfinal matchups and schedule confirmed
Concacaf has confirmed the 2023 Concacaf Central American Cup Quarterfinal matchups and schedule. The four home-and-away series will take place September 26-28 (first legs) and October 3-5 (second legs).ï¿½ After a
Starfield Starters: An Explorer&#39;s Guide to Planet Hopping
Starfield is finally on our horizon. The game launches on Xbox Series X|S and PC (with Game Pass) on September 6 – or today with the Starfield Premium Edition, Starfield Premium Edition Upgrade, or the
Brennan Johnson signs from Forest
We are delighted to announce the signing of Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest. The Wales international forward has agreed a deal with the Club that will run until 2029. He will wear the number 22 shirt. Born in
BorgWarner to integrate STMicroelectronics&#39; Silicon-Carbide Technology in Viper Power Module for Volvo Cars&#39; Next-Generation Electric Vehicles
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, will supply BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), a global leader in delivering innovative and
Kathy Gardarian&#39;s Memoir &#34;Feet to the Fire: Finding My Soul in Success&#34;
In a groundbreaking memoir, Kathy Gardarian, the well-known founder and CEO of Qualis International, Inc., welcomes readers to join her on an inspirational journey through her life, success, and spiritual
CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union Received Two First Place Awards from the Virginia Credit Union League
CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union (CommonWealth One) received two first-place awards from the Virginia Credit Union League (VACUL) for the impact the credit union is making in the community. The Dora Maxwell
National Urban League Announces Appointment of White House Official Tara Murray To Washington Bureau
ï¿½National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial announced the appointment of Tara Murray to the position of Executive Director of the organization's Washington Bureau and Senior Vice President for
Warner Music China Strikes Landmark Album Deal with Chinese Superstar Lay Zhang
Warner Music China announcedï¿½that it has signed a deal to distribute the next album by Lay Zhang, a multifaceted Chinese artist, producer, actor, and dancer, who is also the CEO of Chromosome Entertainment. The
Human Resource Executive Names Oracle Grow a Top HR Product of the Year
Oracle Grow, part of theï¿½Oracle MEï¿½employee experience platform withinï¿½Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), has been named aï¿½2023 Top HR Product of the Yearï¿½by Human Resource Executive. The
Airbus and Korea Aerospace Industries to launch Light Armed Helicopter serial production
Airbus Helicopters and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) have signed an agreement to initiate the serial production phase of the Light Armed Helicopters (LAH). This follows the contract awarded by the country's

