The Great Frederick Fair, September 16-24: There's something for everyone!

Know Before You Go! (Savings & Schedules)

The 160th Great Frederick Fair will be here before you know it, starting Friday, Sept. 16th and running straight through Saturday, Sept. 24th. Nine straight days of fun and education, boasting the largest agricultural classroom, community event and carnival. Start planning your trip to Frederick County for the exciting carnival rides, great fair foods and to watch farm animals on display or in competition.

The Fair kicks off on Friday at 5:00 p.m. on both the carnival side as well as the agricultural side. This night features Horse Barrel Racing in the Elm St. Development, Ryan Homes, NV Homes Infield Arena. At 7:00 p.m. The Agricultural Awards Ceremony will be held in Building 32, the South Mountain Creamery Large Livestock Arena. Come help honor 2022's award recipients in the following categories: Farm Family, Agri-Business, Ag-Advocate, Young Farmer and Top Ag Professionals. And on the Visit Frederick Grandstand Stage, the nights musical entertainment is Chris Tomlin with special guest, Jon Reddick, sponsored by The Mercer Family beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Buildings will open to the public at 9 a.m. each day except for Saturday, September 17th while the Youth Building will not open until approximately 3 p.m. to allow for judging of the baked goods and farm products.

Speaking of baked goods, come out to support the Youth Exhibitors as well as the Agriculture Education Programming by attending the Youth Cake Auction on Sunday, September 18th at 5:00 p.m. in Building 18, the Southside Tire and Auto Show Arena. Who will take home this year's Grand Champion Cake?

We have a newly expanded Kid Zone that is completely free and offers:



Live Remote Control Car Racing Tournaments presented by Dynamic Automotive

Hot Dog Pig Races

Team T&J Kids Jumpin Jamboree presented by Fourth Dimension Fun Center

Brad Matchett's Agricadabra Magic Show, presented by Capital Golf Carts

Team T&J No Harm on the Farm, presented by Me Land (Indoor Playground)

Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant presented by Krietz Customs

Extreme Illusions & Escapes

as well as strolling acts:

-Bot the Robot

-Marc Dobson's One-Man Band

-a living Statue and Stilt Walking by Zakari

-And Brad Matchet's Comedy Hypnosis Show every night!

There is plenty of seating in the Kid Zone for you to rest or grab a bite to eat while your children are enjoying themselves.

Additional FREE entertainment includes The Dennis Lee Show, performing two concerts per day!

Admission to The Great Frederick Fair is $10 for adults 11 and older, children 10 and under are free. Parking is not included with admission and costs between $5 and $10 depending on which lot you choose. (Lots: B, C and D are $5. Lot A and the infield are $10.)

WAYS TO SAVE

