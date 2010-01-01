PRWeb

London House Orlando Elevates Fine Dining Experience with New Menu
London House Orlando introduces an elegant new fine dining menu for an unparalleled culinary experience in Central Florida. ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) August 12, 2023 London House Orlando, the esteemed exclusive dining and
Stanford University Student Shares Educational and Career Updates After Receiving SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship
The SBB Research Group Foundation celebrates the success of Bryanna Godfrey after receiving STEM Scholarship CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to highlight the continued success
Clearwater&#39;s Skyline Evolution: Economic Impact and Luxury Living Combine
Revitalizing Clearwater's urban core with a new high-end residential development, Valor Capital's latest billion-dollar contribution to the City's economy. CLEARWATER, Fla. (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 Valor Capital, a
Council for Quality Growth Hosts 300+ at 3rd Annual INTERSECTION Conference
22 Experts Talk Innovative Partnerships & Housing Affordability in Metro Atlanta ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 On August 10, 2023, the Council for Quality Growth, through the Quality Growth Institute, hosted The
WaterField Unveils Sophisticated ROG Ally Magnetic Gaming Case for the Handheld and Accessories
WaterField Designs introduces the ROG Ally Magnetic Case, an impeccably crafted, Made-in-USA gaming case to protect the popular Asus gaming handheld. Available in full-grain leather or rugged vegan textiles, the new
Coastline Travel Group Launches Online Booking Platform that Outperforms
TravelPro365 is an easy-to-use online GDS booking platform offering a point-and-click interface that allows you to research travel options, push quotes to your clients, secure client bookings, and run your back office
Dimensional Insight to Co-Host Community Networking Hike with HIT Like a Girl
Hosted at historic Walden Pond in Concord, Mass., the community networking hike will promote the advancement of women in healthcare IT BURLINGTON, Mass. (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 Dimensional Insight®, an
Harris Teeter and Titan Farms donate 37,800 pounds of fresh peaches to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina
This is the 10th year Harris Teeter and Titan Farms have partnered for the Peaches with a Purpose campaign MATTHEWS, N.C. (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 Harris Teeter and Titan Farms donated 37,800 pounds of fresh peaches to
NetActuate Releases the 8th Generation of its Platform, Offering Streamlined, Intuitive Management of Complex Global Deployments
NetActuate has just released the 8th generation of its infrastructure and network management platform. This new version includes a number of user enhancements, such enhanced API(s), as well as simple, seamless
Fat Burning During Exercise Varies Widely Between Individuals; Study reveals limitations of commercial exercise machines
The best heart rate for burning fat differs for each individual and often does not align with the "fat burning zone" on commercial exercise machines, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai researchers report. Instead,
Parkwood Home Care Expands Its CARE Services to Bridgewater
Parkwood Home Care is expanding its Home CARE services into the Bridgewater area. Currently serving Halifax and Dartmouth, Parkwood Home Care prides itself on providing quality home care services to Canada's senior
Enter the GOLO Summer Inspirations Giveaway for the Opportunity to Win Great Prizes
Help name our new air fryer chicken recipe and you could win NEWARK, Del. (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 GOLO, the health and wellness solutions company, understands that interest in recipes for the grill and barbeque really
Northeast Delta HSA unveils Harm-Reduction Vending Machines; effort to reduce drug overdose, misuse
Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) announces the launch of its innovative harm-reduction vending machines. These state-of-the-art machines are designed to provide critical resources and support to
Enhance Mercedes-Benz Experience: Authentic OEM Parts and Accessories Now Available at Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead
Drivers in Peoria who want to buy original Mercedes-Benz vehicle parts and accessories can order them at the Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead dealership. PEORIA, Ariz. (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 Mercedes-Benz of Arrowhead
HCPro&#39;s ACDIS presents CDI Week, September 18–22, 2023—an annual week of recognition to bring awareness to the clinical documentation integrity profession
This annual week of recognition celebrates the clinical documentation integrity (CDI) profession, including a free sponsored webinar, daily Q&As from the Furthering Education Committee, giveaways, and a deep dive
RevSpring Executive Kenneth Stoll Honored with Healthcare Financial Management Association Individual Achievement Award
Receives 2023 Frederick C. Morgan Individual Achievement Award for lifelong contributions to HFMA NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 RevSpring, the leading provider of healthcare engagement and payment solutions,
Dental Care Alliance Welcomes Dental Health Associates of Virginia
Dental Care Alliance (DCA) is proud to welcome Dental Health Associates of Virginia to its growing portfolio of affiliated practices. Dental Health Associates offers full-service dental care with clinics in five
Pulse Health Launches Google Analytics 4 Integration to Better Support the Life Science Industry
The company's GA4 integration is now available, enabling its life science customers to gain even more insights into the performance of a brand's digital messaging to healthcare professionals. GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (PRWEB)
British Swim School Dives into the Greater Anaheim Region
The Nation's Premier ‘Learn to Swim' Provider Adds Two New Locations in the City of Orange ORANGE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2023 British Swim School, the nation's leading "learn to swim" franchise company, continues
Aloette is Ready to &#34;Amplify Aloette&#34; at This Year&#39;s Annual Conference with Two Days of Learning and Team-Building
Aloette, a beauty company focused on Aloe-Vera based makeup and skincare, is preparing to host its annual conference at the Aloette headquarters in Atlanta, GA on August 11th and 12th of this year. This year's conference

