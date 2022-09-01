Braze BRZE, the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love, today announced that members of its management team will participate at the following investor conferences:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco

Wednesday, September 14 (fireside chat with Cofounder and CEO Bill Magnuson at 10:00 am, PT)

Wednesday, September 14 (fireside chat with President and CCO Myles Kleeger at 2 pm CT)

A live webcast and replay of these presentations will be accessible on the Braze Investor site at investors.braze.com.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in New York, Best Workplaces for Millennials, Best Medium-Sized Workplaces, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

