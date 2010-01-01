Business Wire

El Paso Electric Releases Request for Proposals for Renewable Energy for New Mexico
El Paso Electric Company (EPE) issues a Request for Proposals (RFP) to obtain short-term and/or long-term renewable energy resources for its New Mexico customers by 2027 (2023 NM RPS RFP). The objective of this RFP is
Curio Digital Therapeutics: Pivotal Trial for Postpartum Depression Digital Therapeutic Meets Efficacy Endpoints
Patients treated with MamaLift Plus demonstrated clinically meaningful, statistically significant improvements in depressive symptoms, as measured by the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale Curio Digital
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) (referred to herein as the "Company," "we," "us," and "our") announced today that the Company's third quarter 2023 earnings will be released on Monday, October 16, 2023 after
Simplify Announces Two ETF Closures
The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds (the "Trust") has determined that it is in the best interests of shareholders to liquidate the Simplify Developed Ex-US PLUS Downside Convexity ETF
Newmont Reached a Preliminary Agreement with Peñasquito Mine&#39;s Union
Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT) confirms it has reached a preliminary agreement with the National Union of Mine, Metal, and Allied Workers of the Mexican Republic (the Union) aiming to end the strike initiated
Carelon Health Hosts Free Online Fitness Classes for People of All Abilities on National Sneaker Day, October 9
Nifty After FiftyTM partner offers free in-person classes in select care center locations Staying active is a great way to support whole health and have fun at the same time. Carelon Health, an advanced primary care
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Abercrombie &amp; Fitch Co.&#39;s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – ANF
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ("Abercrombie &
Green Dot Appoints Michelleta (&#34;Mich&#34;) Razon to its Board of Directors
Former Google Cloud Executive and Mastercard Leader Brings Extensive Experience in Technology and Financial Operations to the Fintech and Digital Bank's Advisory Team Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT), a leading
Cutera Reports Inducement Grants as Permitted by the Nasdaq Listing Rules
Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) ("Cutera" or the "Company"), a leading provider of aesthetic and dermatology solutions, today announced that on October 3, 2023 the Compensation Committee of Cutera's Board of Directors
Regis Corporation Receives Continued Listing Notice From NYSE
Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, today announced that it has received written notice (the "Notice") from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that the Company does not presently meet the
Atkore Named to America&#39;s Greenest Companies 2024 by Newsweek
This award recognizes Atkore's impact and commitment to sustainability. Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) today announced that it was recently recognized in the inaugural ranking of America's Greenest Companies 2024 by
The PlanET Biogas Group Celebrates 25 Years in Business!
PlanET, a global technology provider of biogas plants for the agricultural and industrial sectors is celebrating its 25th birthday this year. This special milestone was recently honored at an anniversary celebration
Chemours Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call
The Chemours Company ("Chemours") (NYSE:CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, announced it will
Silgan to Release Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on October 25, 2023
Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for the world's essential consumer goods products, will release its third quarter 2023 earnings results on Wednesday,
Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
The DWS closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions. Details are as follows: October Monthly Dividends Declaration – 10/06/2023 Ex-Date – 10/13/2023 Record – 10/16/2023
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Announces Upcoming Repurchase Offer
Today, BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") (NYSE:EGF, CUSIP: 09255K108)) announced that the annual offer to repurchase outstanding shares of common stock (the "Shares") from its
Teva to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results at 8 a.m. ET on November 8, 2023
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) announced today that it will issue a press release on its third quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. ET. Following the
Phillips 66 Announces Quarterly Dividend
The board of directors of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of
RYAM to Temporarily Idle Production at its Paperboard and High-Yield Pulp Operations
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) (the "Company") is announcing that in order to optimize inventory levels and address lower-than-anticipated demand, its Témiscaming Paperboard operation and one of its
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Commences Tender Offer
MFS® High Yield Municipal Trust (the "Fund") (NYSE:CMU) today commenced a cash tender offer for the Fund's common shares. The Fund is offering to purchase up to 10% of the Fund's outstanding common shares (the

