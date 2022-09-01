Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT announced today that it will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2nd Annual Needham Virtual Crypto Conference. The chat will be attended by Gavin Michael, President and Chief Executive Officer, on September 8th, at 11:45AM ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation from the investor relations section of the company's website at www.bakkt.com. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.

