StreamUnlimited and GrAI Matter Labs Partner to Demonstrate World's First Real-Time Music/Media Source Separation AI Platform at IFA-2022

GrAI Matter Labs (GML), a pioneer of brain-inspired ultra-low latency and high precision computing, and StreamUnlimited, a leading developer of connected audio and IOT products, today announced the companies' partnership to demonstrate multiple novel applications using Life-Ready AI in music and consumer audio at the IFA-2022 to be held from September 2 to 6.

The partnership combines the companies' expertise in product development for consumer devices in connected audio, IOT and AI. StreamUnlimited and GML will develop AI based reference platforms to deliver new and exciting experiences in speech, music and multi-media for portable speakers, soundbars, TVs and more. Using the platforms' effortless interface for the transformation of sound, users can now personalize their audio consumption to create audio memes, sing karaoke, play cappella, mix tunes as a professional DJ and more. In addition, users can now interact with their devices effortlessly at home, in the car or at work with crystal clear voice that could be enhanced without any background noise or personalized to a particular avatar.

Enabling real-time source separation at high fidelity for music, multi-media, speech and more is just one example of the plethora of new use cases and applications in billions of consumer devices like portable speakers, soundbars, TVs, accessories, automotive and more. Leveraging GML's GrAI VIP, reference applications and StreamUnlimiteds' embedded platforms, a new class of transformational entertainment and communication becomes possible in the home, in the car and on the go.

"Our Life-Ready AI will leverage low latency and high-fidelity leadership in endpoint devices to revolutionize audio consumption devices across the edge," said Mahesh Makhijani, VP of Business Development at GrAI Matter Labs. "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with StreamUnlimited and look forward to jointly bring personalized experiences to platforms from portable speakers, soundbars, TVs, accessories and more in the coming years."

"Combining StreamSDK based solutions with the GrAI VIP will provide our customers with flexibility in employing AI to improve the listening experience, or even shape completely new use cases and audio product categories," said Mark Needham, Product Manager at StreamUnlimited. "The Dialog Enhancement Application being demonstrated at the show is a perfect example of exploiting low latency, high fidelity source separation in multi-media input data using the best in AI and provides transformational experiences for our products."

About IFA-2022

IFA: The world's most significant technology marketplace

IFA in Berlin presents the latest products and innovations in the heart of Europe's most important regional market. Only IFA offers such a comprehensive overview of the international market and attracts the attention of international trade visitors each year from more than 130 countries. IFA is the main meeting place for key retailers, buyers, and experts from the industry and the media.

About GrAI Matter Labs

At GrAI Matter Labs we are in the business of Life-Ready AI. Artificial Intelligence as close to natural as it gets. AI that feels alive. We deliver brain-inspired chips that behave like humans do. AI that makes machines assisting humans act, and react, in real time. AI that offers high fidelity, optimizes energy, and maximizes efficiency, saving time, money, and vital natural resources. Welcome to an AI-Ready future, where consumer devices, robots, drones, autonomous vehicles, augmented reality devices, surveillance cameras and more, make us more productive. Welcome to an optimized future.

About StreamUnlimited

StreamUnlimited, founded in 2005, is a supplier of software solutions and hardware modules for connected audio and IoT products, with over 120 employees at office locations in Vienna, Bratislava, Iasi, Shenzhen and Santa Clara, CA. As the de facto global system integrator offering its own IP and engineering services, StreamUnlimited development partnerships include all major semiconductor companies and technology providers in the consumer electronics and IoT channel. StreamUnlimited works with a global cross-section of high-end audio, CEDIA-channel, premium and mainstream consumer electronics and smart home manufacturers.

