VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Core One Labs Inc. COOL, CLABF, LD6(WKN: A3CSSU) (the "Company" or "Core One") announces that it has initiated rollout of its commercial sales strategy for its proprietary biosynthetic API psilocybin product.

The Company's commercial sales strategy is a roadmap geared to securing dependable, long-term revenues for the Company through the acquisition and retention of new customers, while also focusing on the establishment of key opportunities and relationships that will drive value creation for the Company, as well as its shareholder base.

The Company's commercial sales representatives have initiated contact with several pharmaceutical companies, as well as larger publicly traded psychedelic companies requiring psilocybin for studies and drug trials or that have shown interest in the psychedelic research space. The Company's sales representatives have also reached out to numerous psychedelics based medical clinics, organizations conducting psychedelic research initiatives, as well as medical professionals focused on the authorized treatment of patients using psychedelics.

With demand for psychedelic-based therapies and medicines in Canada and around the globe increasing significantly, Core One strives to become the pharmaceutical grade psilocybin supplier of choice for users across the medical psychedelics' spectrum.

"Our cost-efficient API biosynthetic psilocybin is garnering strong interest from companies, and research groups who are looking for a supply of psilocybin. I believe that Core One will become a market leader in the supply of psilocybin due to being one of the first companies to market with an API grade compound, as well as the other competitive advantages the company has," stated Joel Shacker, Core One CEO.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs is a life sciences biotechnology research and development company focused on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through the development and production of psychedelic compounds, the advancement of psychedelic assisted treatments, and the integration of novel delivery systems technology.

The Company has a multi-faceted business approach and incorporates several complementary lines of businesses and units in establishing itself as an industry leader in the rapidly growing and emerging psychedelics market space.

Core One, through its wholly owned subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc., has developed and filed for patent protection of a proprietary psilocybin production system using engineered bacteria. It is also the holder of 4 provisional patents for the development of psychedelic-based pharmaceutical formulations targeting neurological and mental health disorders, under its 100% owned subsidiary Akome Biotech Ltd., and 3 provisional patents under its other 100% owned subsidiary, Awakened Biosciences Inc., for additional synthetic technologies for psilocybin and psilocin production methods.

In addition to the development of psychedelics and psychedelic compounds, Core One holds an interest in four medical clinics which maintain a combined database of more than 275,000 patients. Through its clinics the Company intends to integrate a roll out of its intellectual property related to psychedelic technologies and participate in the advancement of psychedelic-based treatments for mental health disorders.

Core One Labs Inc.

Joel Shacker

Chief Executive Officer

info@core1labs.com

1-866-347-5058

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with strict regulatory regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

In addition, psilocybin is currently a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) and it is a criminal offence to possess substances under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (Canada) without a prescription or authorization. Health Canada has not approved psilocybin as a drug for any indication. Core One does not have any direct or indirect involvement with illegal selling, production, or distribution of psychedelic substances in jurisdictions in which it operates. While Core One believes psychedelic substances can be used to treat certain medical conditions, it does not advocate for the legalization of psychedelics substances for recreational use. Core One does not deal with psychedelic substances, except within laboratory and clinical trial settings conducted within approved regulatory frameworks.

