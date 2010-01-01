ACCESSWIRE

Black Banx Reports 33 Million Customers, USD 158 Million Pre-Tax Profit and USD 1.5 Billion Revenue, Outperforming Strategic Targets
Black Banx Group, the global financial institution, has surpassed 33 million retail customers and generated USD 158 million profit before tax with USD 1.5 billion revenue in the first nine months of 2023. The highest
The Watchlist by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Marizyme, Regenx, BuildDirect, and Three Sixty Solar Discussing Their Latest News
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / The Watchlist by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with FPX Nickel, Pelangio Exploration, Nicola Mining, and Max Resource discussing their latest
Messier&#39;s &#34;M87&#34; Token: A Fresh Chapter Post-Relaunch with Advanced DeFi Innovations
UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Following its relaunch, Messier reinforces its commitment to DeFi, introducing decentralized solutions designed to bolster the appeal of cryptocurrencies against
Tocvan Identifies High Priority Target Areas to Advance Gold - Silver Drill Targeting within Expansion Area
Due Diligence Reconnaissance Highlights Breccias and Historic WorkingsHighlightsDue Diligence Complete on Pilar ExpansionHigh Priority Target Areas with Historic Workings and Silicified Breccias IdentifiedAssay Results
Gold Springs Resource Expands Gold Mineralization at the Charlie Ross Resource
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company" or "GRC") reports assay results from the Charlie Ross Resource area of its Gold Springs
RemSleep Holdings Inc. Announces Submission of DeltaWave Mask for FDA 510K Review
TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / RemSleep Holdings Inc. (OTCQB:RMSL), a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) patients,
Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ADHI) Continues its Expansion and Path to Sustainability
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ADHI), a pioneering force in sustainable solutions for managing oil-bearing secondary material streams, is pleased to announce significant
Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Regular Monthly Distribution of $0.19 per Share
DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / The Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE:UTG) announced today the next three, monthly, distributions at a rate of $0.19 per common share per month, unchanged from the per share
Architectural Precast Giving Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Vent Buildings New Life
MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, will begin production on a
Knightscope, Soligenix, and Genetic Technologies Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money(R) Show on Bloomberg TV
ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP), Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX), and Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX:GTG)(NASDAQ:GENE) on The
Hanryu Holdings Announces Promotional Partnership with Leading Korean Cosmetic Company, Nature Republic to Drive 2023 Revenue Increase of at Least 261% Year-over-Year
Total contract value of $2.58 million, with goal of driving revenue and brand reach through mutual promotion, planning, advertising and sales activities via Hanryu's innovative media platformSEOUL, REPUBLIC OF SOUTH
enVVeno Medical Achieves Full Enrollment for VenoValve U.S. Pivotal Trial
- 18 VenoValve patients enrolled over the final two months of the study- Surge in VenoValve demand exceeded the enrollment limit- Topline safety and efficacy readout and PMA eligibility now expected to occur in Q4 2023,
enVVeno Medical Announces New Expedited Development Plan for the enVVe(R) Transcatheter Based Replacement Venous Valve
- enVVe development cycle to be reduced by 6 months- Application for enVVe pivotal trial now expected to be ready by end of 2024IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)
enVVeno Medical Announces Private Placement of $28 Million
Up to an additional $34 million of capital may become available from milestone-driven warrants in Q2, 2024 upon the release of initial topline efficacy data from the VenoValve pivotal trialUp to an additional $41 million
Sustainable Green Team Secures Groundbreaking $20M Middle East Deal
Agreement showcases company's ongoing strategic transformationORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX:SGTM) ("Company"), a leader in environmentally conscious solutions in the
Spetz Launches AI Voice Activation
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / SPETZ INC. (the " Company " or " Spetz ") (CSE:SPTZ)(OTC:DBKSF) is pleased to announced the launch of its AI voice activation channel that will allow
OpenLocker Announces Launch of Gataverse Volleyball Collection Featuring Name, Image and Likeness of University of Florida Student-Athletes and Community Activation During Homecoming Weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / OpenLocker, Inc, a subsidiary of OpenLocker Holdings Inc., ("OpenLocker" or the "Company") (OTCQB:OLKR) is pleased to announce the release of a
SOBRsafe to Host MADD National President &#34;Mission Moment&#34; Webinar - Register Now
Tess Rowland: "I was almost killed by a drunk driver. It changed my life."DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™), providers of next-generation transdermal
Clear Skies Capital&#39;s Visionary Approach To Small Business Finance
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Clear Skies Capital, Inc., a leading financial service provider, is dedicated to empowering small businesses and transforming access to capital. Their aim is to empower
Revolutionizing Finance: Sonic Wallet Unveils Global Payments and High-Yield Savings Accounts
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2023 / Sonic Wallet has announced a groundbreaking leap in the world of digital finance with the launch of Sonic Wallet's Global Payments and High-Yield Savings Accounts. This

