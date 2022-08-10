Artist and Costume Designer Arianne Phillips to receive the Campari Passion for Film Award

She created the costumes and helped build the aesthetic for New Line Cinema'sï¿½Don't Worry Darlingï¿½by Olivia Wilde, to be presented Out of Competition.

CAMPARIï¿½PASSION FOR FILMï¿½AWARD

La Biennale di Veneziaï¿½andï¿½Campariï¿½are pleased to announce that the artist and costume designerï¿½Arianne Phillipsï¿½(Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood, A Single Man, The Crow)ï¿½is the recipient of theï¿½Campariï¿½Passion for Filmï¿½Award of theï¿½79thï¿½Venice International Film Festivalï¿½(August 31st - September 10th, 2022).

Theï¿½Campariï¿½Passion for Filmï¿½Award, instituted four years ago at the 75thï¿½Venice Film Festival, seeks to highlight the remarkable contribution given by the director's closest collaborators to the fulfillment of the artistic project that each film represents.ï¿½Passion for Filmï¿½attributes this award to these professional figures (four years ago the prize was awarded to the American film editorï¿½Bob Murawski, three years ago to the Italian cinematographerï¿½Luca Bigazzi, two years ago to the American jazz trumpeter and composerï¿½Terence Blanchard, last year to the British production designerï¿½Marcus Rowland), who are more than just craftsmen: they are artists and co-authors of the films to which they offer the gift of their unparalleled talent.

The ceremony for the award toï¿½Arianne Phillipsï¿½will take place on Monday 5thï¿½of September in theï¿½Sala Grandeï¿½(Palazzo del Cinema) before the screening Out of Competition ofï¿½Don't Worry Darlingï¿½(USA, 122') byï¿½Olivia Wilde,ï¿½starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine, featuringï¿½Arianne Phillips' costume design.

Theï¿½79thï¿½Venice International Film Festivalï¿½ofï¿½La Biennale di Veneziaï¿½will be held on the Lido from August 31stï¿½September 10th, 2022, directed byï¿½Alberto Barbera.ï¿½

STATEMENT BY ARIANNE PHILLIPS

Arianne Phillipsï¿½says: “I am extremely honored to stand with these other great artists in receiving the Campari Passion for Film Award. It is with great excitement to have the opportunity to highlight one of my mostï¿½fulfilling and specialï¿½collaborationsï¿½with director Oliviaï¿½Wilde.ï¿½Don't Worry Darlingï¿½was an incredible opportunity toï¿½collaborate with a director with anï¿½uncompromisingï¿½vision, whose direction and leadership invited a creative conversation at the highest of levels. ï¿½I count myself extremely lucky to be able to collaborate onï¿½Don't Worry Darling, and to receive such wonderful recognitionï¿½at the Venice filmï¿½festivalï¿½for my efforts is both humblingï¿½and thrilling. I especially wish to thank Alberto Barbera and the Biennale for this incredible honor.”STATEMENT BY ALBERTO BARBERAAlberto Barbera, Director of the Venice International Film Festival, notes, “Arianne Phillipsï¿½has literally shaped the aesthetics of pop culture (and more) for the past thirty years. Her creative path, which has made her one of the most influential artists in the world of fashion and film, ranges from the definitive codification of dark fashion inï¿½The Crow,ï¿½to nonstop aesthetic innovation in Madonna's various looks and projects (photo sessions, music videos, and the costumes of six world tours over the last two decades), from the impeccable outfits worn by the protagonists of movies by Tom Ford (who, in his passage from fashion stylist to filmmaker, elected her as his trusted costumer designer) to Tarantino's dazzling take on 1969 in his movieï¿½Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood, and all the way to the ambiguous 1950s ofï¿½Don't Worry Darling. Besides her three well-deserved Oscar nominations, Arianne Phillips isn't only an excellent film costume designer; she is an artist who knows how to use clothes, fabrics, and accessories like true narrative instruments that, far from just aesthetic and decorative elements, can define the nature and psychology of the characters (and, once they are donned, help actors to “become them”), on a par with the dialogue and framing”.STATEMENT BY CLARICE PINTO“This is the fifth year we're celebrating theï¿½official 'Campari Passion for Film Award',ï¿½created by Campari alongside the Artistic Direction of the Festival - announcesï¿½Clarice Pinto, Senior Marketing Director Campari Groupï¿½- Sticking with the main theme that everything comes about through Passion, already understood as a fundamental element for inspiring Creativity, the Prize is aimed at showing an appreciation for the figures who, alongside the director, contribute to excellence when creating cinematic art. This year, in choosingï¿½Arianne Phillips, we have rewarded the uniqueness of a visionary and innovative artist, who has been able to enhance not just the world of Cinema, but also fashion and music, through her incredible taste and talent.”DON'T WORRY DARLINGAlice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950's societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Chris Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia.

While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the “development of progressive materials,” their wives—including Frank's elegant partner, Shelley (Gemma Chan)—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause.

But when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive faï¿½ade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in this paradise?

Olivia Wildeï¿½directs from a screenplay penned by her “Booksmart” writer Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey Van Dyke & Shane Van Dyke and Silberman. The film is produced by Wilde, Silberman, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee, with Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Alex G. Scott, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke executive producing.

ARIANNE PHILLIPS – BIOGRAPHICAL NOTES

Arianne Phillips is a three-time Oscar-nominated, twice BAFTA-nominated, and one-time Tony-nominated costume designer knownï¿½for her cutting-edge designs and attention to detail. She has also been recognized by the Costume Designers Guild on eight occasions with her one win for Madonna's directorial debut, the biopic “W.E.” In addition to her many nominations, her long-standingï¿½relationship with Madonna has included costume design collaborations on films, photosï¿½shoots, music videos, and tours over the past twoï¿½decades--most recently on the Rebel Heart album.

In 2020, Arianne was nominated for Best Costume Design at the 92ndï¿½Academy Awards and the 73rdï¿½British Academy Film Awards for Quentin Tarantino's hit film “One Upon a Time in Hollywood” featuring Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt. Prior to that, in 2012 she earned an Oscar nomination in costume design for Madonna'sï¿½“W.E.” and a BAFTA nomination in 2010 for Tom Ford's “A Single Man” featuring Best Actor winner Colin Firth. Her first Oscar nomination came in 2006 for “Walk the Line” featuring Best Actress winner Reese Witherspoon. Her only Tony-nomination came in 2014 when she adapted her costumes from the film “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” for the Tony Award winning Broadway production of the same name that featured Best Actor/Actress winners Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Hall.

Her other notable works include filmsï¿½such as the “Kingsman” series, “Nocturnal Animals”, “3:10 to Yuma”, “One Hour Photo”, “Girl, Interrupted”, “The People vs Larry Flynt”, and “The Crow”, as well as Broadway musical “Head Over Heels” and the New York Metropolitan Opera and English National Opera co-production of “Marnie”. Arianne's work in the film “Kingsman: The Secret Service” received rave reviews and she was asked to adapt her designs from the film into a special, limited-edition collection for MR PORTER, called “Kingsman: Fromï¿½Costume to Collection”.

In between film and music projects, Arianne works as a freelance fashion editor and stylist, collaborating withï¿½photographers/directors for brands such as Kenzo, Moschino, Smashbox Cosmetics, Target, and Tom Ford Beauty. As well as editorially for publications such as Allure, Harper's Bazaar, Interview, Love, V, Vanity Fair, Vogue Germany, Vogue Italia, and W. In 2015, Arianne was invited to participate in PRADA's esteemed “The Iconoclast's" project that was installed in both London and Beijing, which included a short fashion film she directed called PASSAGES. Herï¿½diversity in the world of fashion and costumes is a natural fit for herï¿½far-reaching interests and talents, which has set her apart from herï¿½peers as a tastemaker and visionary.

