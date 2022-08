Artist and Costume Designer Arianne Phillips to receive the Campari Passion for Film Award

She created the costumes and helped build the aesthetic for New Line Cinema's�Don't Worry Darling�by Olivia Wilde, to be presented Out of Competition.

CAMPARI�PASSION FOR FILM�AWARD

La Biennale di Venezia�and�Campari�are pleased to announce that the artist and costume designer�Arianne Phillips�(Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood, A Single Man, The Crow)�is the recipient of the�Campari�Passion for Film�Award of the�79th�Venice International Film Festival�(August 31st - September 10th, 2022).

The�Campari�Passion for Film�Award, instituted four years ago at the 75th�Venice Film Festival, seeks to highlight the remarkable contribution given by the director's closest collaborators to the fulfillment of the artistic project that each film represents.�Passion for Film�attributes this award to these professional figures (four years ago the prize was awarded to the American film editor�Bob Murawski, three years ago to the Italian cinematographer�Luca Bigazzi, two years ago to the American jazz trumpeter and composer�Terence Blanchard, last year to the British production designer�Marcus Rowland), who are more than just craftsmen: they are artists and co-authors of the films to which they offer the gift of their unparalleled talent.

The ceremony for the award to�Arianne Phillips�will take place on Monday 5th�of September in the�Sala Grande�(Palazzo del Cinema) before the screening Out of Competition of�Don't Worry Darling�(USA, 122') by�Olivia Wilde,�starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine, featuring�Arianne Phillips' costume design.

The�79th�Venice International Film Festival�of�La Biennale di Venezia�will be held on the Lido from August 31st�September 10th, 2022, directed by�Alberto Barbera.�

STATEMENT BY ARIANNE PHILLIPS

Arianne Phillips�says: “I am extremely honored to stand with these other great artists in receiving the Campari Passion for Film Award. It is with great excitement to have the opportunity to highlight one of my most�fulfilling and special�collaborations�with director Olivia�Wilde.�Don't Worry Darling�was an incredible opportunity to�collaborate with a director with an�uncompromising�vision, whose direction and leadership invited a creative conversation at the highest of levels. �I count myself extremely lucky to be able to collaborate on�Don't Worry Darling, and to receive such wonderful recognition�at the Venice film�festival�for my efforts is both humbling�and thrilling. I especially wish to thank Alberto Barbera and the Biennale for this incredible honor.”STATEMENT BY ALBERTO BARBERAAlberto Barbera, Director of the Venice International Film Festival, notes, “Arianne Phillips�has literally shaped the aesthetics of pop culture (and more) for the past thirty years. Her creative path, which has made her one of the most influential artists in the world of fashion and film, ranges from the definitive codification of dark fashion in�The Crow,�to nonstop aesthetic innovation in Madonna's various looks and projects (photo sessions, music videos, and the costumes of six world tours over the last two decades), from the impeccable outfits worn by the protagonists of movies by Tom Ford (who, in his passage from fashion stylist to filmmaker, elected her as his trusted costumer designer) to Tarantino's dazzling take on 1969 in his movie�Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood, and all the way to the ambiguous 1950s of�Don't Worry Darling. Besides her three well-deserved Oscar nominations, Arianne Phillips isn't only an excellent film costume designer; she is an artist who knows how to use clothes, fabrics, and accessories like true narrative instruments that, far from just aesthetic and decorative elements, can define the nature and psychology of the characters (and, once they are donned, help actors to “become them”), on a par with the dialogue and framing”.STATEMENT BY CLARICE PINTO“This is the fifth year we're celebrating the�official 'Campari Passion for Film Award',�created by Campari alongside the Artistic Direction of the Festival - announces�Clarice Pinto, Senior Marketing Director Campari Group�- Sticking with the main theme that everything comes about through Passion, already understood as a fundamental element for inspiring Creativity, the Prize is aimed at showing an appreciation for the figures who, alongside the director, contribute to excellence when creating cinematic art. This year, in choosing�Arianne Phillips, we have rewarded the uniqueness of a visionary and innovative artist, who has been able to enhance not just the world of Cinema, but also fashion and music, through her incredible taste and talent.”DON'T WORRY DARLINGAlice (Florence Pugh) and Jack (Harry Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950's societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Chris Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia.

While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the “development of progressive materials,” their wives—including Frank's elegant partner, Shelley (Gemma Chan)—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident's needs met by the company. All they ask in return is discretion and unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause.

But when cracks in her idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive fa�ade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in this paradise?

Olivia Wilde�directs from a screenplay penned by her “Booksmart” writer Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey Van Dyke & Shane Van Dyke and Silberman. The film is produced by Wilde, Silberman, Miri Yoon and Roy Lee, with Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Alex G. Scott, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke executive producing.

ARIANNE PHILLIPS – BIOGRAPHICAL NOTES

Arianne Phillips is a three-time Oscar-nominated, twice BAFTA-nominated, and one-time Tony-nominated costume designer known�for her cutting-edge designs and attention to detail. She has also been recognized by the Costume Designers Guild on eight occasions with her one win for Madonna's directorial debut, the biopic “W.E.” In addition to her many nominations, her long-standing�relationship with Madonna has included costume design collaborations on films, photos�shoots, music videos, and tours over the past two�decades--most recently on the Rebel Heart album.

In 2020, Arianne was nominated for Best Costume Design at the 92nd�Academy Awards and the 73rd�British Academy Film Awards for Quentin Tarantino's hit film “One Upon a Time in Hollywood” featuring Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt. Prior to that, in 2012 she earned an Oscar nomination in costume design for Madonna's�“W.E.” and a BAFTA nomination in 2010 for Tom Ford's “A Single Man” featuring Best Actor winner Colin Firth. Her first Oscar nomination came in 2006 for “Walk the Line” featuring Best Actress winner Reese Witherspoon. Her only Tony-nomination came in 2014 when she adapted her costumes from the film “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” for the Tony Award winning Broadway production of the same name that featured Best Actor/Actress winners Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Hall.

Her other notable works include films�such as the “Kingsman” series, “Nocturnal Animals”, “3:10 to Yuma”, “One Hour Photo”, “Girl, Interrupted”, “The People vs Larry Flynt”, and “The Crow”, as well as Broadway musical “Head Over Heels” and the New York Metropolitan Opera and English National Opera co-production of “Marnie”. Arianne's work in the film “Kingsman: The Secret Service” received rave reviews and she was asked to adapt her designs from the film into a special, limited-edition collection for MR PORTER, called “Kingsman: From�Costume to Collection”.

In between film and music projects, Arianne works as a freelance fashion editor and stylist, collaborating with�photographers/directors for brands such as Kenzo, Moschino, Smashbox Cosmetics, Target, and Tom Ford Beauty. As well as editorially for publications such as Allure, Harper's Bazaar, Interview, Love, V, Vanity Fair, Vogue Germany, Vogue Italia, and W. In 2015, Arianne was invited to participate in PRADA's esteemed “The Iconoclast's" project that was installed in both London and Beijing, which included a short fashion film she directed called PASSAGES. Her�diversity in the world of fashion and costumes is a natural fit for her�far-reaching interests and talents, which has set her apart from her�peers as a tastemaker and visionary.

