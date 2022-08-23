Author James C. Bennett's new book "Trish" is a stunning psychological drama of one man's confusion as he experiences different forms of his own reality

Recent release "Trish" from Page Publishing author James C. Bennett is a spellbinding tale that centers around Rich, a man who has completely lost his sense of self and cannot tell which of his visions or aspects of his life are real. As his grip on reality lessens, one constant remains throughout each version: a mysterious woman named Trish who seems to hold all the answers.

FORT ANN, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- James C. Bennett has completed his new book "Trish": a gripping and potent mystery that explores the feelings of isolation and confusion as one man finds himself in brand new settings over and over again, struggling to understand what is real and what is an illusion.

Published by Page Publishing, James C. Bennett's thrilling tale follows Rich, an amiable man who is suddenly made aware of the fact that his reality is constantly changing. As his memory of past events betrays him, Rich seeks out answers from his friends, whose answers are never the same and provide more confusion than help.

Expertly paced and uniquely written, Bennett's bewildering story will take readers on an incredible journey that will keep them second guessing and wondering along with Rich which of his realities is actually real. As he drifts through visions and various timelines, a woman named Trish appears in each one, demanding Rich join her and leave his life behind. As the visions grow more confusing and bizarre, Rich struggles to understand what is happening to him right up until the stunning conclusion that will shock readers.

