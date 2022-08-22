Management Plans for the mountain national parks tabled in Parliament

Plans contribute to protecting the environment and connecting Canadians to nature
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - National parks are gateways to discovering and connecting with nature. Parks Canada is a recognized leader in conservation and takes actions to protect vital habitat, national parks and species at risk.
The management plans for Banff, Jasper, Yoho, Kootenay, Waterton Lakes, Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks, including Rogers Pass National Historic Site, were recently tabled in Parliament. Reviewed every 10 years, management plans are a requirement of the Canada National Parks Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.
Parks Canada coordinated the development of these management plans based on input from Indigenous partners, other partners and stakeholders, local residents, as well as visitors past and present. Each plan identifies a number of objectives and targets under common priority areas, including:
- Ensuring the protection of natural and cultural resources, ecological integrity, and park landscapes for future generations;
- Providing exceptional opportunities for Canadians to develop a sense of connection to the natural and cultural heritage of these places;
- Strengthening Indigenous relations based on a recognition of rights, respect, collaboration, and partnership;
- Connecting Canadians with these dynamic ecosystems and human stories, nature and history;
- Managing development and ensuring ecological integrity is the first priority;
- Contributing to landscape-scale conservation in Canada by being ecologically and socially connected across boundaries; and,
- Contributing to an understanding of climate change and its impacts over time.
Through these management plans, Parks Canada will protect important examples of natural heritage in Canada, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide opportunities for Canadians to experience and discover our environment in new and innovative ways.
Quote
"National historic sites, national parks, and national marine conservation areas are places where Canadians and visitors from around the world connect with our history and discover nature every day. They protect our shared natural and cultural heritage, support biodiversity, and tell the stories of Canada from all perspectives. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plans for the mountain national parks, which will help shape the future of these treasured places. As the Minister responsible for Parks Canada, I applaud this collaborative effort to ensure that Banff, Jasper, Yoho, Kootenay, Waterton Lakes, Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier national parks, and Rogers Pass National Historic Site, continue to protect our shared national heritage and be enjoyed for generations to come."
The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,
Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada
Quick Facts
- Parks Canada manages one of the finest and most extensive systems of protected natural and cultural heritage areas in the world. The system protects a vast network of natural and heritage places that include 171 national historic sites, 47 national parks, five national marine conservation areas, and one national urban park.
- The mountain national parks are some of the oldest national parks in Canada. Banff was the first national park established in Canada in 1885. Yoho and Glacier national parks followed closely in 1886 and Waterton Lakes National Park was added in 1895. Jasper National Park was established in 1907 and Mt. Revelstoke National Park joined in 1914. Kootenay is the youngest of the mountain national parks having been established in 1920.
- The mountain national parks prioritize ecological integrity and implement internationally significant conservation programs, such as bison reintroduction in Banff National Park, while welcoming millions of visitors annually. A significant contributor to the tourism industry, regional visitation ranges from 500,000 – 800,000 annually in Waterton, Kootenay, Yoho, Mount Revelstoke and Glacier to over 2.5 million in Jasper. Banff is the most-visited national park in Canada, with over four million annual visitors, and Rogers Pass is one of Canada's most visited national historic sites with more than 400,000 visitors per year.
- Over 5000 comments were received during Indigenous and public consultation on the draft management plans for the mountain national parks. During the 3-month period that draft plans were posted for review and comment, Parks Canada also engaged with over 30 Indigenous partner organizations and met with more than 500 stakeholders and members of the public at virtual open houses and workshops.
- Management plans for national parks in Canada are reviewed on a scheduled cycle, to ensure continuity and relevance. Plan reviews provide Parks Canada with the opportunity to build on the strengths of previous plans, and to develop new direction where needed to achieve the desired future for the park.
SOURCE Parks Canada
