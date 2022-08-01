New Novel Introduces Fictional Extended Family and a Centuries-Old Secret Legacy

Dramatic story follows the Nelson family through highs and lows

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Family can be a complicated matter, and family that keeps secrets from each other can result in further complications.

In "The Legacy," a novel by author Paul Zentmyer, readers are introduced to the Nelson family, and their centuries old legacy, inherited by Jack Nelson from his grandparents.

Jack has been at odds with most of his family his entire life, except for his grandparents, who were always there to support and encourage him. Upon their death, Jack inherits his grandparent's entire estate along with a family mystery that he must keep secret from the rest of his family or risk losing everything. Jack's goes from being a visitor in the small Virginia town to a full-time resident, where he falls in love, realizes the importance of friendship, and discovers a purpose for his life that he never expected.

"I'd always wanted to write a book but never seemed to get around to it," said Zentmyer. "But I finally found the time during the COVID pandemic and was able to include themes I've followed in my own life: use your abilities to follow your dreams and be kind and supportive of your family, friends, and neighbors. Life is short."

"The Legacy" is an example of how families can work through their problems and also how they enjoy the good times together. The book offers several moral lessons, as well as characters who stand firm in their beliefs and extend kindness to total strangers.

"The Legacy"

By Paul Zentmyer

ISBN: 9781665717588 (softcover); 9781665716383 (hardcover); 9781665717595 (electronic)

Available at [Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Paul Zentmyer grew up outside of Philadelphia and spent some of his summers with his grandparents in Ohio. It was there that he learned about family and how to treat others. He has been an avid reader since a young age. During his school years he enjoyed writing short stories and poetry. While serving in the U.S. Navy he kept a small library in his bunk and would often lend books to his shipmates. His goal has always been to write and publish a book. He has been married to his wife Pam for 42 years. They currently reside in Amherst County, Va., with their two dogs.

To learn more, please visit [https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/831712-the-legacy.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 480-306-7065, zgoldfarb@lavidge.com

SOURCE LAVIDGE