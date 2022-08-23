ñol

See Ad Disclosure

XPeng Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

by Business Wire
August 23, 2022 6:00 AM | 106 min read
  • Quarterly total revenues reached RMB7,436.3 million, a 97.7% increase year-over-year
  • Quarterly vehicle deliveries reached 34,422, a 98% increase year-over-year
  • Quarterly gross margin was 10.9%, a decrease of 100 basis points year-over-year

XPeng Inc. (("XPeng" or the "Company", NYSE:XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

 

 

2022Q2

2022Q1

2021Q4

2021Q3

2021Q2

2021Q1

Total deliveries

34,422

34,561

41,751

25,666

17,398

13,340

P7 deliveries

15,983

19,427

21,342

19,731

11,522

7,974

P5 deliveries

12,848

10,486

7,621

244

  • Total deliveries of vehicles were 34,422 in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 98% from 17,398 in the corresponding period of 2021.
  • Deliveries of the P7 smart sports sedan were 15,983 in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 39% from 11,522 in the corresponding period of 2021.
  • Deliveries of the P5 smart family sedan were 12,848 in the second quarter of 2022, among which, over 50% can support XPILOT 3.0 or XPILOT 3.5.
  • XPeng's physical sales network continued expansion with a total of 388 stores, covering 142 cities as of June 30, 2022.
  • XPeng self-operated charging station network further expanded to 977 stations, including 793 XPeng self-operated supercharging stations and 184 destination charging stations as of June 30, 2022.
  • Total revenues were RMB7,436.3 million (US$1,110.2 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 97.7% from the same period of 2021, and comparable to the level of the first quarter of 2022.
  • Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB6,938.5 million (US$1,035.9 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 93.6% from the same period of 2021.
  • Gross margin was 10.9% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 11.9% for the same period of 2021 and 12.2% for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Vehicle margin, which is gross profit of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was 9.1% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 11.0% for the same period of 2021 and 10.4% for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Net loss was RMB2,700.9 million (US$403.2 million) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1,194.6 million for the same period of 2021 and RMB1,700.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss was RMB2,464.4 million (US$367.9 million) in the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1,096.4 million for the same period of 2021 and RMB1,528.2 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng was RMB2,700.9 million (US$403.2 million) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1,194.6 million for the same period of 2021 and RMB1,700.8 million in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng was RMB2,464.4 million (US$367.9 million) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1,096.4 million for the same period of 2021 and RMB1,528.2 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS) were both RMB3.16 (US$0.47) for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB2.88 (US$0.43) for the second quarter of 2022. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits, short-term investments and long-term deposits were RMB41,339.3 million (US$6,171.8 million) as of June 30, 2022, compared with RMB43,543.9 million as of December 31, 2021 and RMB41,714.0 million as of March 31, 2022.
Key Financial Results

(in RMB millions, except for percentage)

   

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

% Changei

 

June 30,
2021

 

March 31,
2022

 

June 30,
2022

 

YoY

 

QoQ

 

Vehicle sales

3,584.4

 

6,998.8

 

6,938.5

 

93.6

%

 

-0.9

%

Vehicle margin

11.0%

 

10.4%

 

9.1%

 

-190bp

 

-130bp

         

Total revenues

3,761.3

 

7,454.9

 

7,436.3

 

97.7

%

 

-0.2

%

Gross profit

448.6

 

910.7

 

809.4

 

80.4

%

 

-11.1

%

Gross margin

11.9%

 

12.2%

 

10.9%

 

-100bp

 

-130bp

         

Net loss

1,194.6

 

1,700.8

 

2,700.9

 

126.1

%

 

58.8

%

Non-GAAP net loss

1,096.4

 

1,528.2

 

2,464.4

 

124.8

%

 

61.3

%

Net loss attributable to ordinary
   shareholders

1,194.6

 

1,700.8

 

2,700.9

 

 

126.1

 

%

 

58.8

%

Non-GAAP net loss attributable
   to ordinary shareholders

1,096.4

 

1,528.2

 

2,464.4

 

 

124.8

 

%

 

61.3 

i Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage are presented

Management Commentary

"Our deliveries sustained robust growth momentum in the second quarter despite unprecedented circumstances brought by the resurgence of COVID-19 in certain areas of China," said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPeng. "We are on track for the official launch of our flagship G9 SUV in September 2022. The G9 is expected to become the industry's new benchmark for comfort, luxury and advanced technologies in the medium- to large-size SUV segment. With the G9, we have taken both electrification and smart technologies to new heights. These new technologies will be integrated into our future models and alongside our extraordinary product design we will set the bar for an unparalleled driving experience."

"We are accelerating the pace of new product launches to round out our offering with vehicles priced between RMB150,000 to RMB500,000. In 2023, we plan to roll out two new competitive models that will further propel rapid sales volume growth," Mr. He concluded.

"Our solid financial results for the second quarter of 2022 reflect our ability to meet strong market demand despite supply chain challenges and cost inflation," said Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Honorary Vice Chairman and President of XPeng. "We expect our investments in R&D to bear fruit in the upcoming quarters with the roll-out of multiple new products, which will unleash new growth potential and reinforce our leading position in the smart electric vehicle industry."

Recent Developments

Deliveries in July 2022

  • Total deliveries reached 11,524 vehicles in July 2022, representing a 43% increase year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 6,397 P7 smart sports sedans, 3,608 P5 smart family sedans and 1,519 G3 and G3i compact smart SUVs.
  • As of July 31, 2022, year-to-date total deliveries reached 80,507, representing a 108% increase year-over-year.

Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Total revenues were RMB7,436.3 million (US$1,110.2 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 97.7% from RMB3,761.3 million for the same period of 2021 and a decrease of 0.2% from RMB7,454.9 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB6,938.5 million (US$1,035.9 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 93.6% from RMB3,584.4 million for the same period of 2021 and a decrease of 0.9% from RMB6,998.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to higher vehicle deliveries, especially for the P7 and P5. Vehicle sales revenue remained stable compared with the first quarter of 2022.

Revenues from services and others were RMB497.8 million (US$74.3 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 181.4% from RMB176.9 million for the same period of 2021 and an increase of 9.1% from RMB456.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year and the quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly attributable to more service, parts and accessory sales in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.

Cost of sales was RMB6,627.0 million (US$989.4 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 100.0% from RMB3,312.7 million for the same period of 2021 and an increase of 1.3% from RMB6,544.2 million for the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above, while the quarter-over-quarter change was primarily attributable to the increase in raw material and battery cost.

Gross margin was 10.9% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 11.9% and 12.2% for the second quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, respectively.

Vehicle margin was 9.1% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 11.0% for the same period of 2021 and 10.4% for the first quarter of 2022. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly attributable to battery cost increase, offset partially by revenue increase as a result of selling price adjustment.

Research and development expenses were RMB1,265.0 million (US$188.9 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 46.5% from RMB863.5 million for the same period of 2021 and an increase of 3.6% from RMB1,221.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year and the quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to (i) the increase in employee compensation as a result of expanded research and development staff, and (ii) higher expenses relating to the development of new vehicles models to support future growth.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1,664.5 million (US$248.5 million) for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 61.5% from RMB1,030.8 million for the same period of 2021 and comparable to the level of the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the expansion of our sales network and associated personnel cost, and commission for franchised store sales.

Loss from operations was RMB2,090.8 million (US$312.1 million) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1,443.2 million for the same period of 2021 and RMB1,920.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The higher quarter-over-quarter loss was mainly attributable to lower gross profit and higher operating expenses mentioned above.

Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB1,854.3 million (US$276.8 million) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1,345.0 million for the same period of 2021 and RMB1,747.9 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Exchange loss from foreign currency transactions was RMB938.3 million (US$140.1 million) for the second quarter of 2022, primarily resulting from the revaluation impact of Renminbi-dominated assets held in U.S. functional currency subsidiaries and depreciation of Renminbi against U.S. dollars in the second quarter of 2022.

Net loss was RMB2,700.9 million (US$403.2 million) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1,194.6 million for the same period of 2021 and RMB1,700.8 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2,464.4 million (US$367.9 million) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1,096.4 million for the same period of 2021 and RMB1,528.2 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng was RMB2,700.9 million (US$403.2 million) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1,194.6 million for the same period of 2021 and RMB1,700.8 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2,464.4 million (US$367.9 million) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1,096.4 million for the same period of 2021 and RMB1,528.2 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng were both RMB3.16 (US$0.47) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.50 for the second quarter of 2021 and RMB2.00 for the first quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPeng were both RMB2.88 (US$0.43) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.38 for the second quarter of 2021 and RMB1.80 for the first quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits, short-term investments and long-term deposits of RMB41,339.3 million (US$6,171.8 million), compared with RMB43,543.9 million as of December 31, 2021 and RMB41,714.0 million as of March 31, 2022.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects:

  • Deliveries of vehicles to be between 29,000 and 31,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 13.0% to 20.8%.
  • Total revenues to be between RMB6.8 billion and RMB7.2 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 18.9% to 25.9%.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 23, 2022 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 23, 2022.)

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title

XPeng Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Pre-registration link:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10023834-ne2m8a.html

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until August 30, 2022, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-855-883-1031

International:

+61-7-3107-6325

Hong Kong, China:

800-930-639

Mainland China:

400-120-9216

Replay Access Code:

10023834

About XPeng

XPeng is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPeng develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/ electronic architecture. XPeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plant in Zhaoqing, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyxpeng.com/.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic loss per weighted average number of ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic loss per ADS, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth in this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2022, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPeng's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPeng's goal and strategies; XPeng's expansion plans; XPeng's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPeng's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPeng's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPeng's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPeng does not undertake any obligation to update any forward- looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

XPENG INC.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)

 

 

December 31,
2021
(audited)
RMB

 

June 30,
2022
(unaudited)
RMB

 

June 30,
2022
(unaudited)
US$

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

11,024,906

 

9,012,419

 

1,345,519

Restricted cash

609,975

 

295,151

 

44,065

Short-term deposits

25,858,007

 

20,852,332

 

3,113,171

Short-term investments

2,833,763

 

2,449,613

 

365,718

Accounts and notes receivable, net

2,673,494

 

3,386,604

 

505,607

Current portion of installment payment
   receivables, net

887,202

 

1,142,991

 

170,644

Inventory

2,661,921

 

4,239,617

 

632,958

Amounts due from related parties

32,785

 

168,590

 

25,170

Prepayments and other current assets

2,248,683

 

2,149,493

 

320,910

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current assets

48,830,736

43,696,810

6,523,762

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Long-term deposits

3,217,266

8,729,823

1,303,328

Property, plant and equipment, net

5,424,776

 

7,314,973

 

1,092,097

Right-of-use assets, net

1,561,175

 

1,953,697

 

291,679

Intangible assets, net

878,724

 

862,953

 

128,835

Land use rights, net

595,471

 

2,357,934

 

352,030

Installment payment receivables, net

1,863,492

 

2,132,932

 

318,438

Long-term investments

1,549,176

 

2,007,630

 

299,731

Other non-current assets

1,730,486

 

224,484

 

33,515

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-current assets

16,820,566

25,584,426

3,819,653

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

65,651,302

69,281,236

10,343,415

XPENG INC.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)

 

 

December 31,
2021
(audited)
RMB

 

June 30,
2022
(unaudited)
RMB

 

June 30,
2022
(unaudited)
US$

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings

 

 

500,000

 

 

74,648

 

Accounts and notes payable

12,362,186

 

 

15,491,283

 

 

2,312,788

 

Amounts due to related parties

24,919

 

 

 

 

 

Current portion of lease liabilities

373,488

 

 

461,310

 

 

68,872

 

Current portion of deferred revenue

418,227

 

 

363,375

 

 

54,250

 

Current portion of long-term borrowings

 

 

296,681

 

 

44,293

 

Accruals and other liabilities

4,811,107

 

 

4,990,794

 

 

745,106

 

Income taxes payable

22,737

 

 

37,661

 

 

5,623

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

18,012,664

 

22,141,104

 

3,305,580

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

Long-term borrowings

1,675,106

 

2,610,246

 

389,699

 

Lease liabilities

1,189,754

 

 

1,495,316

 

 

223,245

 

Deferred revenue

479,061

 

 

648,124

 

 

96,762

 

Other non-current liabilities

2,148,139

 

 

2,408,020

 

 

359,508

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total non-current liabilities

5,492,060

7,161,706

 

1,069,214

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

23,504,724

29,302,810

 

4,374,794

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

Class A Ordinary shares

87

 

87

 

13

 

Class B Ordinary shares

25

 

 

25

 

 

4

 

Additional paid-in capital

59,980,534

 

 

60,389,542

 

 

9,015,921

 

Statutory reserves

6,047

 

 

6,047

 

 

903

 

Accumulated deficit

(16,191,566

)

 

(20,593,215

)

 

(3,074,487

)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)
   income

(1,648,549

)

 

175,940

 

 

26,267

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders' equity

42,146,578

 

39,978,426

 

5,968,621

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

65,651,302

 

69,281,236

 

10,343,415

 

XPENG INC.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)

 

 

Three Months End

 

June 30,
2021
RMB

 

March 31,
2022
RMB

 

June 30,
2022
RMB

 

June 30,
2022
US$

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle sales

3,584,364

 

 

6,998,815

 

 

6,938,497

 

 

1,035,890

 

Services and others

176,915

 

 

456,123

 

 

497,848

 

 

74,327

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

3,761,279

 

7,454,938

 

7,436,345

 

1,110,217

 

 

Cost of sales

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle sales

(3,191,489

)

(6,271,499

)

(6,309,727

)

(942,017

)

Services and others

(121,210

)

 

(272,710

)

 

(317,258

)

 

(47,365

)

Total cost of sales

(3,312,699

)

(6,544,209

)

(6,626,985

)

(989,382

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

448,580

 

910,729

 

809,360

 

120,835

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

(863,524

)

(1,221,278

)

(1,264,959

)

(188,853

)

Selling, general and administrative
   expenses

(1,030,767

)

 

(1,641,575

)

 

(1,664,513

)

 

(248,505

)

Total operating expenses

(1,894,291

)

(2,862,853

)

(2,929,472

)

(437,358

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income, net

2,546

 

31,659

 

29,328

 

4,379

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

(1,443,165

)

(1,920,465

)

(2,090,784

)

(312,144

)

Interest income

150,029

 

227,944

 

267,506

 

39,938

 

Interest expenses

(24,006

)

 

(19,834

)

 

(22,311

)

 

(3,331

)

Fair value gain (loss) on derivative
   assets or derivative liabilities

77,790

 

 

(18,249

)

 

84,211

 

 

12,572

 

Fair value (loss) gain on long-term
   investments

 

 

(17,249

)

 

15,869

 

 

2,369

 

Exchange gain (loss) from foreign
   currency transactions

44,810

 

 

46,405

 

 

(938,327

)

 

(140,089

)

Other non-operating (loss) income, net

(27

)

 

3,105

 

 

(1,948

)

 

(291

)

Loss before income tax expenses and
   share of results of equity method
   investees

 

(1,194,569

 

)

 

 

(1,698,343

 

)

 

 

(2,685,784

 

)

 

 

(400,976

 

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expenses

 

(2,424

)

(11,735

)

(1,752

)

Share of results of equity method
   investees

 

 

 

 

(3,363

)

 

(502

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

(1,194,569

)

(1,700,767

)

(2,700,882

)

(403,230

)

Net loss attributable to ordinary
   shareholders of XPeng Inc.

(1,194,569

)

 

(1,700,767

)

 

(2,700,882

)

 

(403,230

)

XPENG INC.


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)

 

 

Three Months End

 

June 30,
2021
RMB

 

March 31,
2022
RMB

 

June 30,
2022
RMB

 

June 30,
2022
US$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

(1,194,569

)

(1,700,767

)

(2,700,882

)

(403,230

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive loss

Foreign currency translation
   adjustment, net of nil tax

(424,123

)

(98,312

)

1,922,801

 

287,067

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive loss
   attributable to XPeng Inc.

(1,618,692

)

(1,799,079

)

(778,081

)

(116,163

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comprehensive loss attributable
   to ordinary shareholders of
   XPeng Inc.

(1,618,692

)

(1,799,079

)

(778,081

)

(116,163

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of
   ordinary shares used in
   computing net loss per ordinary
   share

Basic and diluted

1,592,387,877

 

1,702,708,311

 

1,708,557,461

 

1,708,557,461

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to
   ordinary shareholders

Basic and diluted

(0.75

)

(1.00

)

(1.58

)

(0.24

)

 

Weighted average number of ADS
   used in computing net loss per
   share

Basic and diluted

796,193,938

 

851,354,156

 

854,278,731

 

854,278,731

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per ADS attributable to
   ordinary shareholders

Basic and diluted

(1.50

)

(2.00

)

(3.16

)

(0.47

)

XPENG INC.


UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP
AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)

 

Three Months End

June 30,

2021

March 31,
2022

June 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

RMB

RMB

RMB

US$

 

Loss from operations

(1,443,165)

(1,920,465)

(2,090,784)

(312,144)

Share-based compensation expenses

98,153

172,539

236,469

35,304

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP loss from operations

(1,345,012)

(1,747,926)

(1,854,315)

(276,840)

 

Net loss

(1,194,569)

(1,700,767)

(2,700,882)

(403,230)

Share-based compensation expenses

98,153

172,539

236,469

35,304

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss

(1,096,416)

(1,528,228)

(2,464,413)

(367,926)

 

Net loss attributable to ordinary
   shareholders

(1,194,569)

(1,700,767)

(2,700,882)

(403,230)

Share-based compensation expenses

98,153

172,539

236,469

35,304

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to
   ordinary shareholders of XPeng
   Inc.

(1,096,416)

 

(1,528,228)

 

(2,464,413)

 

(367,926)

 

Weighted average number of
   ordinary shares used in
   calculating Non-GAAP net loss
   per share

Basic and diluted

1,592,387,877

1,702,708,311

1,708,557,461

1,708,557,461

 

Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary
   share

Basic and diluted

(0.69)

(0.90)

(1.44)

(0.22)

 

Weighted average number of ADS
   used in calculating Non-GAAP
   net loss per share

Basic and diluted

796,193,938

851,354,156

854,278,731

854,278,731

 

Non-GAAP net loss per ADS

Basic and diluted

(1.38)

(1.80)

(2.88)

(0.43)

Posted In: Press Releases

