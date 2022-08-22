Check City partnered with the Three Square Food Bank in June to fundraise monetary donations. These donations went to Three Square, the largest food bank in Nevada, to help their efforts in eliminating hunger in Nevada communities.

A major part of Check City's company culture is building and supporting our communities. Check City is always looking for ways to give back as your friendly financial solutions provider. Check City has worked alongside Three Square every summer since 2015 to rally around ending hunger in our neighborhoods.

For the entire month of June, 32 Check City locations in Nevada participated in gathering monetary donations for the Check City Checks Hunger cause. Check City team members also volunteered a total of 325 hours at Three Square facilities, packing boxed lunches and organizing food distribution bags for food pantries, senior care facilities, and other locations. In addition, Check City matched our customer's donations dollar-for-dollar up to $15,000. In total, Check City contributed more than $57,000 to ending hunger in Nevada, translating to more than 171,000 meals.

Check City was founded in 1986 when the first Check City store opened in Virginia. After 30 plus years of serving our customers' financial needs, Check City has grown into a large and loving financial community with over 70 locations nationwide.

