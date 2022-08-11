iProov Achieves eIDAS eID Level of Assurance High for Genuine Presence Assurance

As Deadline Approaches for EU Digital Identity Wallet Pilot Submissions, iProov's Biometric Face Verification Independently Certified to Europe's Level of Assurance High

iProov, the world leader in face biometric authentication technology, announced today that it is certified for biometric face verification of a natural person with its Genuine Presence Assurance® technology to Level of Assurance High (LoA High) in accordance with the eIDAS regulation.

The eID Assurance LoA High certification ensures that European Union (EU) governments and organizations using iProov's Genuine Presence Assurance are capable of electronically verifying users across Europe with the highest level of certainty and security. Member States looking to increase the LoA of existing eID programs to level high and support the future requirements of the EU Digital Identity Wallet can integrate with iProov to achieve this without integration audits.

This comes hot on the heels of iProov's technology receiving eIDAS module certification to offer trusted services to Trusted Service Providers (TSPs) to Qualified level. This allows organizations to securely bind a user's identity to a Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) using iProov's biometric face verification. The QES is validated and recognized as the legal equivalent to a handwritten signature and also provides a secure audit trail, offering immense convenience to the end user.

"The uptake and usage of the EU Digital Identity Wallet depends on citizens being able to enroll and authenticate themselves remotely in an effortless and secure way," said Andrew Bud, Founder and CEO of iProov. "This is what iProov enables. Our latest eIDAS certification makes it even easier for EU governments and enterprises to use iProov to verify that an online user enrolling for a digital service is the right person, a real person, and that they are verifying right now."

eIDAS (Electronic Identification, Authentication and Trust Services) is an EU regulation that governs digital identity and trust services for electronic transactions throughout the region. Instead of relying on in-person interactions, or using postal or fax services, eIDAS seeks to enhance trust in electronic transactions by providing a common foundation for secure electronic interaction between citizens, businesses and public authorities.

iProov's Genuine Presence Assurance is compliant with the relevant requirements for Biometric face verification of a natural person, following the regulation Reg. (EU) No. 910/2014 (eIDAS) Article 8 (2) according to eIDAS eID Level of Assurance high. This level of assurance is comparable to NIST 800-63 IAL2 in the U.S. and TDIF IP3 in Australia.

iProov technology is already being used by itsme, providers of Belgium's digital identity app, and by SK ID in Estonia's state-certified digital identity solution, SmartID.

About iProov

iProov is the world leader in online facial biometric authentication, working with governments, banks and other enterprises to securely verify customer identity. Used for effortless onboarding and authentication, customers include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, the UK National Health Service (NHS), the Australian Taxation Office, GovTech Singapore, Rabobank, ING, and others. iProov's technologies include Liveness Assurance™ and Genuine Presence Assurance®, which ensures that an online customer is the right person, a real person, and is authenticating right now. This protects against spoof attacks from photos, videos, masks and digital injection attacks and the emerging threat of deepfakes. iProov was recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor 2020 in Identity Access Management & Fraud Detection. For more information, please see www.iproov.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005132/en/