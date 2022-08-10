Back-to-School Supply Drive, Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company, LLC Donates Backpacks and Supplies to Students in Georgia, Florida, and Oklahoma

Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company (CCBSS), a limited liability company owned by nearly 70 independent Coca-Cola bottlers, recently concluded their annual Back-to-School Supply Drive. The CCBSS team donated essential supplies to students in the company's primary cities of operation, Atlanta, Tampa, and Tulsa.

In a campaign that ran for two weeks, employees across CCBSS generously contributed essential items to students and families experiencing hardship. Collectively, CCBSS gave away more than 200 backpacks and nearly $4,000 worth of school supplies to help ensure that local students have the items they need to aid in their success this year.

"At CCBSS we believe in supporting our communities where we live and work. Education is one of the corporate social responsibility pillars upon which CCBSS stands. Providing students in under-resourced communities with the tools and supplies they need to be successful and feel confident in school is crucial now more than ever," said Caitlyn Carr, CCBSS Senior Vice President, Business Services. "I am proud that CCBSS and our employees can make a difference in our communities by helping kids get off to a great start as they begin a new school year."

The company's annual school supply drive represents just one more way in which CCBSS gives back to the communities they serve. Throughout the year, CCBSS partners with various non-profit organizations with the goal of providing students in underserved communities opportunities and resources. CCBSS has a long tradition of supporting communities in Atlanta, Tampa, and Tulsa. In addition to encouraging its employees to volunteer in the community, CCBSS team members are given time off during the regular business day each quarter for volunteer activities.

Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company (CCBSS) is a limited liability company owned by nearly 70 independent Coca-Cola bottlers in North America. The company supports operations for its bottler owners as well as bottler-owned production cooperatives, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit (NAOU) and other participating beverage partners across the Coca-Cola System.

