Back-to-School Supply Drive, Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company, LLC Donates Backpacks and Supplies to Students in Georgia, Florida, and Oklahoma

Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company (CCBSS), a limited liability company owned by nearly 70 independent Coca-Cola bottlers, recently concluded their annual Back-to-School Supply Drive. The CCBSS team donated essential supplies to students in the company's primary cities of operation, Atlanta, Tampa, and Tulsa.
In a campaign that ran for two weeks, employees across CCBSS generously contributed essential items to students and families experiencing hardship. Collectively, CCBSS gave away more than 200 backpacks and nearly $4,000 worth of school supplies to help ensure that local students have the items they need to aid in their success this year.
"At CCBSS we believe in supporting our communities where we live and work. Education is one of the corporate social responsibility pillars upon which CCBSS stands. Providing students in under-resourced communities with the tools and supplies they need to be successful and feel confident in school is crucial now more than ever," said Caitlyn Carr, CCBSS Senior Vice President, Business Services. "I am proud that CCBSS and our employees can make a difference in our communities by helping kids get off to a great start as they begin a new school year."
The company's annual school supply drive represents just one more way in which CCBSS gives back to the communities they serve. Throughout the year, CCBSS partners with various non-profit organizations with the goal of providing students in underserved communities opportunities and resources. CCBSS has a long tradition of supporting communities in Atlanta, Tampa, and Tulsa. In addition to encouraging its employees to volunteer in the community, CCBSS team members are given time off during the regular business day each quarter for volunteer activities.
Visit us at ccbss.com.
About CCBSS
Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company (CCBSS) is a limited liability company owned by nearly 70 independent Coca-Cola bottlers in North America. The company supports operations for its bottler owners as well as bottler-owned production cooperatives, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit (NAOU) and other participating beverage partners across the Coca-Cola System.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005813/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.