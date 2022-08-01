Global Payments Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire EVO Payments

Accelerates technology-enabled, software-driven strategy through further penetration into integrated and business-to-business (B2B) payments

Enhances exposure to faster growth markets through entry into new geographies and by adding further scale to existing businesses

Generates combined customer base of more than 4.5 million merchant locations and over 1,500 financial institutions globally

Provides significant financial and operating scale with combined adjusted net revenue of $9.8 billion 1 and adjusted EBITDA of $4.7 billion 1

Offers compelling value creation with significant expected synergies and adjusted earnings per share accretion in the first year post close

Global Payments Inc. GPN, a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, and EVO Payments, Inc. EVOP, a leading global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions, today announced that Global Payments will acquire EVO in an all-cash transaction for $34.00 per share.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005272/en/

The transaction will significantly increase Global Payments' target addressable markets, further enhance its leadership in integrated payments worldwide, expand its presence in new and existing faster growth geographies, and augment its B2B software and payment solutions with the addition of accounts receivable software with broad third-party acceptance.

"The acquisition of EVO is highly complementary to our technology-enabled strategy and provides meaningful opportunities to increase scale in our business globally," said Cameron Bready, President and Chief Operating Officer, Global Payments. "Together with EVO, we are positioned to deliver an unparalleled suite of distinctive software and payment solutions to our combined 4.5 million merchant locations and more than 1,500 financial institutions worldwide."

The transaction will expand Global Payments' geographic footprint into attractive new geographies such as Poland, Germany, Chile, and upon closing, Greece, as well as enhance its scale in existing markets, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Spain, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The acquisition will also add leading accounts receivable automation software capabilities that complement Global Payments' existing B2B and accounts payable offerings. Further, EVO will bring an array of key technology partners and proprietary integrations, including with the most widely used ERP software providers.

"Joining EVO and Global Payments will unite highly complementary portfolios of technology-enabled products and partnerships to create an even stronger organization serving a broader customer base," added Jim Kelly, Chief Executive Officer, EVO. "Over the last decade, the EVO team has worked diligently to advance our innovative solutions, strengthen the service we provide to our bank and technology-enabled partners, and grow our global footprint. This transaction is an achievement for our company, and we believe it delivers compelling value to our shareholders and accelerates our growth opportunities."

Transaction Details

The transaction has been unanimously approved by each company's Board of Directors. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, Global Payments will acquire the outstanding equity of EVO for $34.00 per share in cash ($4.0 billion of enterprise value for EVO). The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 24% and 40% to EVO's last closing price and to its 60-day average price, respectively, as of July 29, 2022.

Global Payments expects to finance the acquisition with cash on hand and a committed bank facility. Silver Lake will make a strategic investment of $1.5 billion in Global Payments in the form of a convertible note. In connection with the investment by Silver Lake, and subject to market conditions and other factors, Global Payments expects to enter into a call spread or other derivative transaction designed to raise the effective conversion premium of the convertible note.

The transaction, which is subject to EVO stockholder approval, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, is expected to deliver $125 million of run-rate synergies and be accretive in the first year after close. The transaction is expected to close no later than the first quarter of 2023.

Certain investment funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC and other EVO stockholders have entered into voting agreements pursuant to which they have agreed, among other things, to vote their shares of EVO stock in favor of the transaction, subject to certain conditions. These stockholders currently represent approximately 22% of the voting power of EVO's stock.

Advisors

BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are serving as financial advisors to Global Payments and have provided committed financing. Goldman, Sachs & Co., Barclays, Evercore and Greenhill & Co, Inc. have also provided financial advice to Global Payments. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor to Global Payments.

Citi is serving as financial advisor to EVO and King & Spalding LLP is serving as EVO's legal advisor.

Conference Call

Global Payments' management will host a live audio webcast today, August 1, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the company's second quarter financial results and business highlights, as well as details about the acquisition. The audio webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed via the investor relations page of the company's website at investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company's website following the live event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. GPN is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with approximately 25,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 170 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. EVOP is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and midsize enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the markets it serves.

Founded in 1989 by Ray Sidhom, Chairman, and Jeff Rosenblatt, Executive Vice Chairman, in Melville, New York, EVO is today headquartered in Atlanta, GA with over 2,400 employees serving more than 550,000 merchants around the world.

1Combined 2023E based on Factset consensus estimates for GPN and EVOP and excludes synergies; includes Netspend consumer assets.

