The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APYX, APPS and VRCA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2022 / The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Apyx Medical Corporation APYX

Class Period: May 12, 2021 - March 11, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Apyx Medical Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a significant number of Apyx's Advanced Energy products were used for off-label indications; (2) such off-label uses led to an increase in the number of medical device reports filed by Apyx reporting serious adverse events; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in APYX: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/apyx-medical-corporation-loss-submission-form-2?id=30449&from=1

Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS

Class Period: February 26, 2021 - May 31, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

The APPS lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Digital Turbine, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's recent acquisitions, AdColony and Fyber, act as agents in certain of their respective product lines; (2) as a result, revenues for those product lines must be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis; (3) the Company's internal control over financial reporting as to revenue recognition was deficient; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's net revenues was overstated throughout fiscal 2022; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in APPS: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/digital-turbine-inc-loss-submission-form?id=30449&from=1

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRCA

Class Period: May 28, 2021 - May 24, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022

The VRCA lawsuit alleges Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) there were manufacturing deficiencies at the facility where Verrica's contract manufacturer produced a bulk solution for the Company's lead product candidate, VP-102; (2) these deficiencies were not remediated when Verrica resubmitted its New Drug Application for VP-12 for molluscum; (3) the foregoing presented significant risks to Verrica obtaining regulatory approval of VP-102 for molluscum; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Learn about your recoverable losses in VRCA: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/verrica-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?id=30449&from=1

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit the webpages provided.

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com: