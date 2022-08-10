Sartoris Digital Announces Expansion of Its Custom Design Digital Marketing Services

Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2022) - Sartoris Digital, in conjunction with founder Nick Collins, is pleased to announce the expansion of its suite of digital technology services to medium and small-sized businesses.

Sartoris Digital plans to offer custom and tailored digital marketing packages to meet the wide-ranging budgets of companies varying in size and reputation. The agency will provide custom software management, and services across website and app development, paid ads, social media management, and search engine optimization (SEO) to meet the growing customer demands.

Sartoris Digital provides packages to help seasoned and budding entrepreneurs alike find success in the digital sector. The agency's mission is to help all businesses conquer the potential fear of expanding into the digital era.

“At Sartoris Digital, we take a very customized approach when building software and digital marketing campaigns for our clients. We tailor and design their software and marketing to the way their business functions, to make sure they look and function their absolute best.”

About Sartoris Digital

