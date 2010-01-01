Newsfile

Wealth Hunters Announces the Launch of Ronny Roehrig&#39;s New Book and the Inception of the Wealth Hunters Brand
Quedlinburg, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2023) - In an era dominated by digital innovation, Wealth Hunters is proud to announce the release of Ronny Roehrig's latest book on the dynamic world of Altcoins. This
From Nutrition to Global Health Solutions: The 2023 Health and Wellbeing Awards Winners and Finalists
Halifax, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2023) - Business Awards UK, the nation's fastest growing business awards platform, proudly announces the winners and finalists of the 2023 Health and Wellbeing
Cebis Unveils Full Preclinical and Clinical Trial Services, Including Bio-Analytical Lab and Global Logistics
Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2023) - CEBIS, a full-service CRO headquartered in Houston, Texas, will provide a comprehensive integrated solution for clinical research (including start-up to CSR, phase I
Muay Thai Records Launches the Most Comprehensive Database for UK&#39;s Thriving Fight Community
London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2023) - Founded in July 2023, Muay Thai Records is a newly-formed website offering a deep dive into the world of Muay Thai. With a database of over 30,000 fighter
Designed with Gen Z in Mind: monopo London Crafted a Full Visual Identity for the Ghost Messaging App
London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2023) - Creative agency monopo London has crafted a bold, playful identity for the supercharged messaging app Ghost, that evokes a nostalgic, community vibe designed
Amy Southcott Receives a 2023 Global Recognition Award(TM)
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Digital marketing dynamo, Amy Southcott, has been magnificently appointed with a 2023 Global Recognition Award™. This distinctive honour recognizes
Campstar Expands to Over 25 Countries: Making Global RV Rental Easier and More Accessible
Vienna, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Campstar is thrilled to announce its expansion into over 25 countries worldwide. This strategic move signifies Campstar's commitment to making RV rental more
Business Awards UK Celebrates Exceptional Achievements of Women in Business: 2023 Women in Business Awards Winners and Finalists
Halifax, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Business Awards UK is delighted to reveal the winners and finalists of the Women in Business Awards 2023. These esteemed awards recognise the outstanding
Fileport Launched Innovative File Transfer Platform for Seamless Sharing
Summary: Fileport launched a groundbreaking file transfer platform, redefining speed, security, and simplicity in digital sharing.Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Fileport recently introduced a file
Celebrating Outstanding Contributions: The 2023 Care Awards Winners and Finalists
Halifax, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Business Awards UK, the fastest growing business awards platform in the UK, is pleased to announce the winners and finalists for the 2023 Care Awards. This
Trust Consulting Services Receives a 2023 Global Recognition Award(TM)
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - In a significant outcome that lauds the commitment to quality and excellence, Trust Consulting Services, a full-service security provider and government
Geoscells Has Begun a New Phase of Stem Cells Research for Cancer Treatment
Kyiv, Ukraine--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2023) - Geoscells has launched a new stage of scientific research to find a practical approach to treating cancer. Unlike traditional therapeutic regimens aimed at reducing the
Noda and Tickets Travel Network Forge Partnership for Seamless Travel Payments
The partnership enables streamlined payment processes across multiple European destinations, with a focus on delivering convenient and efficient payment solutions to travellersLondon, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. -
Nao Medical CEO, Priti Jain, MD, Named 2023 Entrepreneurial Woman of Impact for Community Service
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2023) - Priti Jain, MD, Founder and CEO of Nao Medical, was recognized by The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) and Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.) for her leadership in
2023 Independent Education Awards by Business Awards UK: Celebrating Pioneers in Educational Excellence and Innovation
Halifax, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) -  Business Awards UK is thrilled to announce the winners and finalists of the 2023 Independent Education Awards, a yearly salute to educational
AMI Network Unveils Its Strategic Approach to Staffing in the Rapidly Evolving Healthcare Landscape
Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) - AMI Network, a Los Angeles-based Healthcare Direct Hire Recruitment, and Staffing Firm, unveiled its strategic approach to staffing in the rapidly evolving
Recognising the Pioneers of Talent Acquisition: The 2023 Recruitment Awards Winners and Finalists
Halifax, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) -  Business Awards UK, the fastest-growing business awards platform in the country, is proud to announce the triumphant agencies and esteemed finalists of
Jesus Ortiz Paz: Fuerza Regida Star Takes on Dual Role as Aisles&#39; New CEO
The lead singer of the group and founder of SM ventures will take over the day-to-day operations of the retail tech startupPortland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) - AI Retail tech startup Aisles has
PromoCodius Unveil Findings from Comprehensive Survey on Promo Code Utilization in the United States
Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2023) - PromoCodius, an online platform that aggregates information on actual promo codes in 13 countries, conducted a study on the use of promo codes in the United
2023 Business Consultancy Awards: Recognising Excellence and Innovation Across the Sector
Halifax, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2023) - Business Awards UK proudly announces the winners and finalists of the 2023 Business Consultancy Awards, an annual celebration of consultancies driving

