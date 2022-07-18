Secureframe Adds Top Tech, Marketing and Legal Talent to Seize Massive Market Opportunity in Governance, Risk and Compliance to Accelerate Revenue Growth

Tech and SaaS marketing executive Greg Perotto joins Secureframe as CMO; Legal, security and privacy leader Kyle McLaughlin joins Secureframe as General Counsel; Tech marketing leader Mat Rider joins Secureframe as VP of Growth Marketing

Secureframe, the leading all-in-one platform for continuous security compliance, announced it has expanded its executive team, adding top tech, marketing and legal talent to its ranks. The additions of Greg Perotto as Chief Marketing Officer, Kyle McLaughlin as General Counsel and Mat Rider as VP of Growth Marketing position the company to seize the massive market opportunity ahead in automating and streamlining governance, risk and compliance (GRC) for organizations of every size, industry and geography.

"I'm both proud and humbled by the continued infusion of top talent across Secureframe with Greg, Kyle and Mat as the latest examples of industry-leading executives joining our mission-driven company and culture," said Shrav Mehta, CEO, Secureframe. "Secureframe truly has the best team in tech, positioning us well to win with our customers and the market."

"Secureframe and CEO Shrav Mehta continue to demonstrate the strength of the company's vision, technology and culture in attracting top talent to join on their mission to transform security and compliance," said Mike Viscuso, partner at Accomplice and co-founder of Carbon Black. "With strong market acceptance and momentum, Secureframe is well positioned to execute on its strategic plan and capture the market with its modern, all-in-one security compliance platform."

Greg Perotto joins Secureframe as CMO

Perotto's experience building brand and driving growth at software observability leader New Relic NEWR, travel and expense management innovator TripActions, eSignature standard DocuSign DOCU and others serving customers in highly regulated industries will help accelerate execution of the company's strategic plan and expand into new markets.

"In today's modern, digital world, every company is a potential customer of Secureframe as security and compliance are foundational to every organization's success, ability to serve customers and grow revenue," said Greg Perotto, CMO, Secureframe. "Like what DocuSign did for transacting business digitally and TripActions did for modernizing T&E management, Secureframe streamlines the process and automates the work, making it faster, easier and more cost efficient for organizations to achieve and maintain compliance. Secureframe's strong product-market fit paired with an exceptional culture and top talent across the company position us well to continue our hyper-growth as the leader in security compliance."

"We're thrilled to have Greg join our executive team, bringing a wealth of experience in creating highly admired brands that deliver tremendous value to their customers," said Seema Kumar, COO, Secureframe. "Greg not only offers a track record of success in marketing B2B SaaS platforms to Secureframe, he is a values leader who inspires and empowers a high performance culture focused on customers and their success."

Perotto's focus as CMO will be on growing brand awareness and affinity, driving demand generation, and inspiring product adoption and usage. Previously, Perotto led corporate marketing at New Relic, TripActions, Hootsuite and DocuSign. Earlier in his career, he led communications at T-Mobile US TMUS and supported tech PR clients at Fleishman-Hillard, part of Omnicom Group OMC. Perotto earned his certificate of business excellence from Columbia Business School, and his bachelor's degree in business and marketing from the University of Puget Sound.

Kyle McLaughlin joins Secureframe as General Counsel

As General Counsel, McLaughlin leads all legal, risk and privacy functions at Secureframe. He brings 15 years of legal experience to his role with expertise in security and trust, including SOC 2, FedRamp and GDPR/CCPA compliance. Previously, he served as Head of Legal at Salt Security, senior corporate counsel at Cisco CSCO and senior counsel at Duo Security where he was a critical member of the due diligence team during Cisco's $2.35 billion acquisition of the company.

McLaughlin also served as an assistant attorney general and transactions section head managing matters related to technology, intellectual property, procurement and economic development for the State of Michigan. There he helped drive the State's digital transformation efforts to the cloud. McLaughlin earned his J.D. at Wayne State University Law School and his bachelor's degree in Political Science and English at the University of Michigan. McLaughlin is a charter member of TechGC, the independent, invitation-only peer community for GCs in tech.

Mat Rider joins Secureframe as Vice President of Growth Marketing

As VP of Growth Marketing, Rider is responsible for the company's demand generation, digital marketing, events and marketing operations. Rider brings 15 years of experience to Secureframe, including marketing leadership roles at New Relic, TripActions, BetterCloud, MongoDB MDB and DocuSign. Previously, Rider served agency clients as a strategic brand manager at Banyan Branch and as senior strategy consultant at Z Squared.

Today's announcement is part of a series of significant growth milestones for Secureframe and continues the recent infusion of top talent across the company. Earlier this year, the company secured $56 million in Series B funding led by Accomplice with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Optum Ventures, Kaiser Permanente, Gradient Ventures, Soma Capital, Gaingels, Impatient Ventures and Flexport. For individuals interested in joining Secureframe's high performance team, visit https://secureframe.com/careers.

About Secureframe

Secureframe is the leading all-in-one platform for continuous security compliance. Secureframe makes achieving and maintaining the most rigorous global compliance standards, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, PCI DSS, GDPR and CCPA, fast, easy and cost effective. With more than 100 integrations to core services such as AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Github, JAMF and Okta, Secureframe automatically and continuously collects audit evidence, runs security awareness training, monitors infrastructure and more to make compliance easy for hundreds of customers, including AngelList, Fabric, Doodle, Dooly, Lob, Slab and Stream.

