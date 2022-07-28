Erickson-Hall Welcomes Andrew Roseberry as Talent Acquisition Specialist

Navy Veteran to Recruit for Growing General Contractor
ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping to facilitate its growth, Erickson-Hall Construction Co. has welcomed Andrew (Drew) Roseberry to its team as a Talent Acquisition Specialist. A U.S. Navy veteran, Drew brings eight (8) years of experience in personnel management. Filling a newly created position within the company, Drew's hiring demonstrates Erickson-Hall's steady growth and projected need for additional team members to keep up with demand. An award-winning and employee-owned leader in California construction, Erickson-Hall has been growing steadily since 1998.
As a young adult, Drew enlisted in the Navy and attended bootcamp in the Great Lakes region. He subsequently spent time on the U.S.S. America (an Amphibius Assault Ship), Whidbey Island in Washington State, and in South America. During his eight (8) years in the Navy, he advanced to became a Senior Personnel Manager. He helped develop and design personnel policies and culture, implement HR improvements, and served as a career counselor. He was commended by leadership for growing and sustaining team engagement. While in the military, he earned his bachelor's degree in healthcare management and his MBA from Columbia Southern University.
Mat Gates, President of Erickson-Hall, states, "Drew brings a terrific combination of experience, maturity, and young energy to his work. I'm confident his efforts will continue to sustain our exciting growth as we transition to becoming a 100 percent employee-owned (ESOP) company."
At Erickson-Hall, Drew will be improving efficiencies, streamlining hiring processes, and developing relationships with the field staff to better understand their needs in order to recruit the best candidates. He states, "My singular focus is talent acquisition, and securing our reputation as a preferred employer."
About Erickson-Hall Construction Co.
Erickson-Hall is a recognized industry leader and has completed over $1.5 billion in successful construction projects, of which $1 billion has been for K-14 education developments. The employee-owned company has been serving the Southern California markets of San Diego, Imperial, Orange, South LA, and Riverside Counties since 1998. Services include preconstruction, general contracting, construction management, design-build, design assist-build, lease-leaseback and program management for educational, fire, essential services, civic, parks, recreation, faith-based, office and healthcare facilities. The company has an award-winning portfolio of completed projects and has received numerous awards for safety. For more information, visit www.ericksonhall.com and find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/erickson-hall-construction-company.
Media Contact: Beth Binger
BCIpr
619-987-6658
beth.binger@BCIpr.com
SOURCE Erickson-Hall Construction Co.
