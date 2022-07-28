Curis to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on August 4, 2022

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. CRIS, a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after the close of U.S. markets. Management will host a conference call on the same day at 4:30 pm ET.
To access the live conference call, please dial (888) 346-6389 from the United States or (412) 317-5252 from other locations, shortly before 4:30 pm ET. The conference call can also be accessed on the Curis website at www.curis.com in the 'Investors' section. A replay of the financial results conference call will be available on the Curis website shortly after completion of the call.
Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, emavusertib (CA-4948). Emavusertib is currently undergoing testing in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Lymphoma trial, in patients with hematologic malignancies, such as non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and other B cell malignancies, both as a monotherapy and in combination with BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, and the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Leukemia trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, for which it has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on the TakeAim Leukemia and TakeAim Lymphoma trials during which no new patients will be enrolled, and current study participants benefiting from treatment may continue to be treated with emavusertib at doses of 300mg BID or lower. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, which is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma.
For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com.
For further information:
Craig West
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Curis, Inc.
617-503-6507
cwest@curis.com
SOURCE Curis, Inc.
