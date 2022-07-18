Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Elizabeth Geary President, Insurance Solutions

New Position in Global Risk Solutions Focused on Building and Scaling Capabilities to Holistically Deliver Solutions for Customers' Emerging and Complex Risks Globally
BOSTON, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance Global Risk Solutions (GRS), today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Geary as President, Insurance Solutions. Geary will report to GRS President of Underwriting Matthew Moore, effective late August.
Geary is an established strategic and operational leader with vast experience in portfolio optimization, cycle and volatility management, data and analytics, and managing underwriting teams in complex lines. She will be responsible for building teams specializing in addressing customers' emerging risks, including cyber and energy transition, in a rapidly changing environment. Geary will work closely with global brokers and GRS underwriting leaders to understand and stay ahead of global risk trends, while looking for opportunities to build and scale new capabilities to deliver solutions to customers in a timely, consistent manner.
Geary's new role, which follows the recent appointment of Moore by GRS President Neeti Bhalla Johnson, is essential within GRS' new Office of Underwriting.
"Our vision is to provide holistic solutions to our customers through a purposeful portfolio of product and risk expertise while delivering consistent underwriting profitability through the cycle," said Moore. "We are thrilled to have Elizabeth join our team, as she brings the rare mix of skills and experience necessary to deliver enhanced global capabilities to our customers and underwriters as they adapt to dynamic and emerging risk environments."
Bhalla Johnson added, "A high-performing team and culture is critical to ensure successful execution of our operating model that seeks to bring global expertise, coordination and differentiated value to every client interaction. Elizabeth's proven leadership, market reputation and technical expertise will undoubtedly accelerate our transformation. We are excited to have her onboard."
Geary joins Liberty Mutual from TransRe, where she served in a dual role as President, Global Portfolio Management, and Chief Underwriting Officer, North America, balancing both transactional and portfolio experience. Prior to this, she was the company's Global Head of Cyber.
She is a graduate of Fordham University, earning a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a Master's degree in Finance from the Gabelli School of Business.
