Wilder Condiments & Zab's Hot Sauce Team Up To Launch A Limited Run, California-Made, Hot Honey Mustard

Local California condiments company Wilder Condiments and Zab's Hot Sauce, team up on a limited run of a Hot Honey Mustard. Using the unique slow burn flavor of Zab's Florida Datil pepper hot honey and Wilder's craft organic grainy Sweet & Hot Mustard and making a small batch of Hot Honey Mustard with a fun, bold, unique, slow burn flavor that will make you want to pack up your cooler and never come back.
LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wilder Condiments, producer of artisan, chef-driven, fun and delicious pantry staples, announces the limited launch of a Hot Honey Mustard made in collaboration with local Hot Sauce company, Zab's Hot Sauce. Wilder & Zab's Hot Honey Mustard is a sweet and spicy mustard made with a blend of Zab's 'slow burning' datil pepper hot honey and Wilder's craft grainy mustard. It'll make you want to pack up your cooler head to the beach and never come back.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with another local condiments company to create this unique Hot Honey Mustard using our best-selling organic Sweet & Hot Mustard and Zab's Hot Honey with the unique slow burning heat of the Datil pepper.' said Isabel Freed, Wilder Condiments' Chef and Founder. "The combination of these two products makes for a bright, bold, slow burn Hot Honey Mustard that like our other products is designed to inspire home cooks to be creative, make 'wilder' meals and have fun in the process - from the chopping-board to the picnic table."
Born and raised along the surf-swept coastline of California, Wilder Condiments is a woman-owned and operated, chef-driven business, grown from a local farmer's market stand. A 'Super Duper' food, Wilder mustards are organic, all natural, vegan, low calorie and high in nutrients. Wilder mustards have already been embraced by trend-setters and foodies alike, from Oprah to Bobby Flay, The Food Network, Good Morning America to Epicurious.
Zab's was inspired by a trip to Florida where the founders were introduced to the mythical Datil Pepper that has been grown in St. Augustine for over 200 years. Despite mysterious origins it is a local treasure and culinary staple beloved for its naturally sweet heat and signature slow burn. Bringing the flavor home to California with the idea of making a different and unique Hot Sauce and Hot Honey. 'Our small batch sauces are cooked and bottled by hand in Los Angeles and offer a different hot sauce experience with a signature slow burn that makes each bite layered, lingering and memorable' says Co-founder Miles Soboroff.
Wilder and Zab's Hot Honey Mustard will launch this July and will be made available to local independent markets and sold online on both wildercondiments.com and zabssauce.com. It will be a limited run so make sure to get your orders in for all that summer grilling.
Wilder and Zab's Hot Honey Mustard:
Best enjoyed post beach day & pre-bonfire with a foot long hot dog, tri-tip sandwich, or veggie burger & a cold mellow lager.
Ingredients: Organic Distilled Vinegar, Water, Organic Mustard Seed, Sea Salt, Wildflower Honey, Apple Cider Vinegar, Organic Cane Sugar, Datil Peppers, Organic Turmeric, Organic Spices.
Organic Wilder mustards:
- Dijonish Mustard
A classic – refreshed. This balanced mustard sets the gold standard for your condiment collection. Best enjoyed with a charcuterie plate, a dry rosé, and your smartest friends.
- Sweet & Hot Mustard
The perfect blend of sweet and spice. This grainy mustard acts all nice, then steals your girlfriend (or hamburger). Best enjoyed with grilled sausage, a hoppy IPA, and a sunburn.
- Jalapeño Mustard
Spicy! But not too spicy… but kinda spicy! Turn up your mustard game a notch with this hot number. Best enjoyed brushed over grilled chicken, with a crisp sav blanc at a backyard BBQ.
- Horseradish Mustard
The answer is yes. You do like horseradish mustard. Best enjoyed with a turkey sandwich, a cold pilsner on the beach and a New York bestseller.
About Wilder Condiments:
Born and raised along the surf-swept coastline of California, Wilder Condiments is a producer of chef-driven, delicious pantry staples, boasting bold, fun flavors and healthy ingredients for every meal and occasion. Wilder Condiments is woman-owned and operated, grown from a local farmers' market stand to a brand sought-after by trend-setters and foodies alike. Wilder's mission is to inspire everyone to make wilder meals, as food should be fun, always. Organic, all natural, vegan, low calorie and high in nutrients, Wilder's line of mustards - Dijonish Mustard, Sweet & Hot Mustard, Jalapeño Mustard, and Horseradish Mustard – are available for purchase online and at natural and independent retailers nationwide. http://www.wildercondiments.com
Media Contacts:
Isabel Freed, (310) 261-0930 – press@wildercondiments.com
To order samples email: orders@wildercondiments.com
Media Contact
Samantha Dunnachie, Wilder Condiments, +1 3109901221, sam@wildercondiments.com
SOURCE Wilder Condiments
