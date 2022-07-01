Backyard Farming Builds Future Health?

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As fear and tension of another global health crisis continues to sweep the nation; an unlikely hero emerges from the ashes to help save humanity; food! The food we put in our bodies provides not only the nutrition we need to survive, but it also can heal us and protect us from potential threats. The more nutrient-dense food we eat and the less harmful (and potentially cancer-causing) chemicals we use to treat it, the greater the chance our bodies have to use it as fuel to protect us from all sorts of disease and health problems. Buying organic is an excellent step in this process, but growing your own food for yourself and your community is an even better option, and Backyard Farming Supply is here to help!
Proper nutrition is the ultimate building block to help build a great immune system and give your body the tools to elicit a healthy immune response. Understanding how your food is grown, what it's grown with, and how it is treated is important when trying to build a healthy immune system through your diet. The easiest way to control what your food is being treated with, fertilized with, and cleaned with is to grow it yourself. This may seem impossible, but in reality, it is much easier to achieve than you think. Plus, being able to educate the next generation on how to grow their own food organically and sustainably is a gateway to future generations being more healthy, having a better immune system, and a better quality of life. This can also prevent your family from food shortages in grocery stores. So, not only will you be healthier by eating food that you have grown yourself, but you will create a smaller carbon footprint, save money and not be as reliant on grocery store stocks.
To achieve this most effectively, we must work together. Think about it. If even 25% of your community was growing SOME food at their residence, we could grow enough food ourselves to feed everyone. The closer the community becomes, the more they can work together to diversify their crop selection so that everyone gets some of what they need. One family could specialize in growing all the spices everyone will need. Another few could grow all the vine vegetables like peas and tomatoes. Others could grow your underground plants like potatoes, onions and carrots. Even more could do bush-style plants like peppers, eggplant and squash. The possibilities are endless!
If you have any questions, reach out to the good people at Backyard Farming Supply for all your craft gardening needs. They have the people, the resources and the tools you need to maximize the quality of your garden. If you want the best, work with the best!
