Star Tribune names Emergent Software a 2022 Top 200 Workplace

EDINA, Minn., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emergent Software has been named one of the Top 200 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. A complete list of those selected is available at StarTribune.com/topworkplaces2022 and will also be published in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces special section on Sunday, June 19.

Produced by the same team that compiles the 31-year-old Star Tribune 100 report of the best-performing public companies in Minnesota, Top Workplaces recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction. The analysis included responses from over 79,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

The rankings in the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention.

Emergent Software was ranked 20 on the small company list.

Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, "The companies in the Star Tribune Top 200 Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota. My congratulations to each of these exceptional companies."

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 4,000 companies were invited to participate. Rankings were composite scores calculated purely on the basis of employee responses. -Michael J. Klingensmith

