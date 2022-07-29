Phreesia Sets Release Date for Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results

Phreesia, Inc. PHR ("Phreesia") today announced that it will release its fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results after the close of market trading on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Phreesia will issue a press release announcing its quarterly results and the company's quarterly stakeholder letter, both of which will be posted on its investor website at ir.phreesia.com. Phreesia will then hold a conference call to discuss its fiscal second quarter results starting at 5:00 PM Eastern Time on the same day.
To participate in the company's live conference call and webcast, please dial (888) 350-3437, or (646) 960-0153 for international participants, using conference code number 4000153, or visit the "Events & Presentations" section of ir.phreesia.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.
ABOUT PHREESIA
Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency.
