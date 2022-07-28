Aimco Announces an Update to its Share Repurchase Authorization and a Special Cash Dividend

AIV - Apartment Investment and Management Company ("Aimco") today announced that its Board of Directors updated the existing share repurchase authorization and declared a special cash dividend of $0.02 per share.
The existing share repurchase authorization has been updated from 10 million shares to 15 million shares. With this authorization, Aimco may purchase its Class A common shares from time to time with the amount and timing of purchases dependent upon a number of factors, including the price and availability of shares, trading volume, and general market conditions. The authorization has no time limit and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
The special cash dividend of $0.02 per share complies with REIT distribution requirements and is payable on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record at market close on September 14, 2022.
Wes Powell, Aimco President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "I am very pleased with the results produced by the Aimco platform, portfolio, and strategic plan over the past 18 months. We remain focused on continuing our track record of value-creating real estate investments while, at the same time, this authorization provides additional flexibility to unlock value for Aimco shareholders."
About Aimco
Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add, opportunistic, and alternative investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005964/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.