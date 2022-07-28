Edison International Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second Quarter 2022 GAAP earnings per share of $0.63; Core EPS of $0.94

Installed more than 3,500 circuit miles of covered conductor to-date, just 3.5 years after initiating program

Reaffirms 2022 EPS guidance of $4.40–4.70. Also reiterates long-term EPS growth rate target of 5–7%

Edison International EIX today reported second quarter 2022 net income of $241 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to net income of $318 million, or $0.84 per share, in the second quarter of 2021. As adjusted, second quarter 2022 core earnings were $357 million, or $0.94 per share, compared to core earnings of $356 million, or $0.94 per share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Southern California Edison's (SCE) second quarter 2022 core earnings per share (EPS) increased year-over-year, primarily due to the adoption of the 2021 General Rate Case final decision in the third quarter of 2021, partially offset by higher operation and maintenance expenses.

Edison International Parent and Other's second quarter 2022 loss per share increased year-over-year primarily due to higher preferred dividends and unrealized losses on investment in 2022 compared to unrealized gains in 2021.

"SCE has made tremendous progress in wildfire mitigation, achieving a significant grid hardening milestone of replacing over 3,500 circuit miles of bare wire with covered conductor in just over three and a half years," said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. "Further, the utility plans to continue its current pace of installing about 1,200 miles per year of covered conductor for the next couple of years. I am confident that SCE's covered conductor program has and will continue to substantially improve safety for customers."

Pizarro added, "Investing in wildfire risk mitigation is a core component in adapting to climate change. We also have a continuing focus on sustainability, since this underlies the company's strategy. I'm proud of the meaningful progress we make every year to advance our clean energy strategy and provide value to our stakeholders. One highlight is that SCE has the lowest system average rate among the large California IOUs, primarily due to more than a decade of committed focus on operational excellence and cost management."

Edison International uses core earnings, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts for significant discrete items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings. Edison International management believes that core earnings provide more meaningful comparisons of performance from period to period. Please see the attached tables for a reconciliation of core earnings to basic GAAP earnings.

2022 Earnings Guidance

The company reaffirmed its earnings guidance range for 2022 as summarized in the following chart. See the presentation accompanying the company's conference call for further information and assumptions.

2022 Earnings Guidance 2022 Earnings Guidance as of May 3, 2022 as of July 28, 2022 Low High Low High EIX Basic EPS $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 Less: Non-core Items* (0.85 ) (0.85 ) (1.15 ) (1.15 ) EIX Core EPS $ 4.40 $ 4.70 $ 4.40 $ 4.70

* There were ($439) million, or ($1.15) per share of non-core items recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2022, calculated based on an assumed weighted average share count for 2022. Basic EIX EPS guidance only incorporates non-core items to June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

Edison International has posted its earnings conference call prepared remarks by the CEO and CFO, the teleconference presentation, and Form 10-Q to the company's investor relations website. These materials are available at www.edisoninvestor.com.

About Edison International

Edison International EIX is one of the nation's largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm engaged in the business of providing integrated decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

Appendix

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Edison International's earnings are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles used in the United States and represent the company's earnings as reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our management uses core earnings and core earnings per share (EPS) internally for financial planning and for analysis of performance of Edison International and Southern California Edison. We also use core earnings and core EPS when communicating with analysts and investors regarding our earnings results to facilitate comparisons of the Company's performance from period to period. Financial measures referred to as net income, basic EPS, core earnings, or core EPS also apply to the description of earnings or earnings per share.

Core earnings and core EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to those of other companies. Core earnings and core EPS are defined as basic earnings and basic EPS excluding income or loss from discontinued operations and income or loss from significant discrete items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings. Basic earnings and losses refer to net income or losses attributable to Edison International shareholders. Core earnings are reconciled to basic earnings in the attached tables. The impact of participating securities (vested awards that earn dividend equivalents that may participate in undistributed earnings with common stock) for the principal operating subsidiary is not material to the principal operating subsidiary's EPS and is therefore reflected in the results of the Edison International holding company, which is included in Edison International Parent and Other.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this release about future performance, including, without limitation, operating results, capital expenditures, rate base growth, dividend policy, financial outlook, and other statements that are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations; however, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from current expectations. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations only as of the date of this release, and Edison International assumes no duty to update them to reflect new information, events or circumstances. Important factors that could cause different results include, but are not limited to the:

ability of SCE to recover its costs through regulated rates, including uninsured wildfire-related and debris flow-related costs, costs incurred to mitigate the risk of utility equipment causing future wildfires, costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and increased labor and materials costs due to supply chain constraints and inflation;

ability of SCE to implement its Wildfire Mitigation Plan and capital program;

risks of regulatory or legislative restrictions that would limit SCE's ability to implement Public Safety Power Shutoff ("PSPS") when conditions warrant or would otherwise limit SCE's operational PSPS practices;

risks associated with implementing PSPS, including regulatory fines and penalties, claims for damages and reputational harm;

ability of SCE to maintain a valid safety certification;

ability to obtain sufficient insurance at a reasonable cost, including insurance relating to wildfire-related claims, and to recover the costs of such insurance or, in the event liabilities exceed insured amounts, the ability to recover uninsured losses from customers or other parties;

extreme weather-related incidents (including events caused, or exacerbated, by climate change, such as wildfires, debris flows, droughts, high wind events and extreme heat events) and other natural disasters (such as earthquakes), which could cause, among other things, public safety issues, property damage, operational issues (such as rotating outages and issues due to damaged infrastructure), PSPS activations and unanticipated costs;

risk that California Assembly Bill 1054 ("AB 1054") does not effectively mitigate the significant exposure faced by California investor-owned utilities related to liability for damages arising from catastrophic wildfires where utility facilities are alleged to be a substantial cause, including the longevity of the Wildfire Insurance Fund and the CPUC's interpretation of and actions under AB 1054, including its interpretation of the prudency standard established under AB 1054;

ability of Edison International and SCE to effectively attract, manage, develop and retain a skilled workforce, including its contract workers;

decisions and other actions by the California Public Utilities Commission, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and other governmental authorities, including decisions and actions related to nationwide or statewide crisis, determinations of authorized rates of return or return on equity, the recoverability of wildfire-related and debris flow-related costs, issuance of SCE's wildfire safety certification, wildfire mitigation efforts, approval and implementation of electrification programs, and delays in executive, regulatory and legislative actions;

cost and availability of labor, equipment and materials, including as a result of supply chain constraints;

ability of Edison International or SCE to borrow funds and access bank and capital markets on reasonable terms;

risks associated with the decommissioning of San Onofre, including those related to worker and public safety, public opposition, permitting, governmental approvals, on-site storage of spent nuclear fuel and other radioactive material, delays, contractual disputes, and cost overruns;

pandemics, such as COVID-19, and other events that cause regional, statewide, national or global disruption, which could impact, among other things, Edison International's and SCE's business, operations, cash flows, liquidity and/or financial results and cause Edison International and SCE to incur unanticipated costs;

physical security of Edison International's and SCE's critical assets and personnel and the cybersecurity of Edison International's and SCE's critical information technology systems for grid control, and business, employee and customer data;

risks associated with cost allocation resulting in higher rates for utility bundled service customers because of possible customer bypass or departure for other electricity providers such as Community Choice Aggregators ("CCA," which are cities, counties, and certain other public agencies with the authority to generate and/or purchase electricity for their local residents and businesses) and Electric Service Providers (entities that offer electric power and ancillary services to retail customers, other than electrical corporations (like SCE) and CCAs);

risks inherent in SCE's capital investment program, including those related to project site identification, public opposition, environmental mitigation, construction, permitting, changes in the California Independent System Operator's transmission plans, and governmental approvals; and

risks associated with the operation of electrical facilities, including worker and public safety issues, the risk of utility assets causing or contributing to wildfires, failure, availability, efficiency, and output of equipment and facilities, and availability and cost of spare parts.

Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in Edison International and SCE's most recent combined Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections. Readers are urged to read this entire release as well as the most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K (including information incorporated by reference), and carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that affect Edison International's and SCE's businesses. Edison International and SCE post or provide direct links (i) to certain SCE and other parties' regulatory filings and documents with the CPUC and the FERC and certain agency rulings and notices in open proceedings in a section titled "SCE Regulatory Highlights," (ii) to certain documents and information related to Southern California wildfires which may be of interest to investors in a section titled "Southern California Wildfires," and (iii) to presentations, documents and other information that may be of interest to investors in a section titled "Presentations and Updates" at www.edisoninvestor.com in order to publicly disseminate such information.

These forward-looking statements represent our expectations only as of the date of this news release, and Edison International assumes no duty to update them to reflect new information, events or circumstances. Readers should review future reports filed by Edison International and SCE with the SEC.

Second Quarter Reconciliation of Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Per Share

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Edison International SCE $ 0.79 $ 0.95 $ (0.16 ) $ 1.18 $ 1.73 $ (0.55 ) Edison International Parent and Other (0.16 ) (0.11 ) (0.05 ) (0.33 ) (0.21 ) (0.12 ) Edison International 0.63 0.84 (0.21 ) 0.85 1.52 (0.67 ) Less: Non-core items SCE (0.31 ) (0.10 ) (0.21 ) (1.15 ) (0.21 ) (0.94 ) Edison International Parent and Other — — — — — — Total non-core items (0.31 ) (0.10 ) (0.21 ) (1.15 ) (0.21 ) (0.94 ) Core earnings (losses) SCE 1.10 1.05 0.05 2.33 1.94 0.39 Edison International Parent and Other (0.16 ) (0.11 ) (0.05 ) (0.33 ) (0.21 ) (0.12 ) Edison International $ 0.94 $ 0.94 $ — $ 2.00 $ 1.73 $ 0.27 Note: Diluted earnings were $0.63 and $0.84 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Diluted earnings were $0.85 and $1.52 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Second Quarter Reconciliation of Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings (in millions)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Net income (loss) attributable to Edison International SCE $ 302 $ 359 $ (57 ) $ 449 $ 655 $ (206 ) Edison International Parent and Other (61 ) (41 ) (20 ) (124 ) (78 ) (46 ) Edison International 241 318 (77 ) 325 577 (252 ) Less: Non-core items SCE1,2,3,4,5,6,7 (116 ) (38 ) (78 ) (439 ) (80 ) (359 ) Edison International Parent and Other — — — — — — Total non-core items (116 ) (38 ) (78 ) (439 ) (80 ) (359 ) Core earnings (losses) SCE 418 397 21 888 735 153 Edison International Parent and Other (61 ) (41 ) (20 ) (124 ) (78 ) (46 ) Edison International $ 357 $ 356 $ 1 $ 764 $ 657 $ 107

1 Includes amortization of SCE's Wildfire Insurance Fund expenses of $53 million ($38 million after tax) and $54 million ($39 million after tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. It also includes $106 million ($76 million after tax) and $107 million ($77 million after tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 2 Includes charges for 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events claims and expenses, net of recoveries of $8 million ($6 million after tax) and $9 million ($6 million after tax) recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Includes charges of $404 million ($291 million after tax) and $14 million ($10 million after tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 3 Includes GRC track 3 impairment of $17 million ($12 million after tax) for both the three months ended and the six months ended June 30, 2022. 4 Includes CSRP impairment of $47 million ($34 million after tax) for both the three months ended and the six months ended June 30, 2022. 5 Includes charge for employment litigation matter, net of recoveries, of $23 million ($16 million after tax) for both the three months ended and the six months ended June 30, 2022. 6 Includes organizational realignment charge of $14 million ($10 million after tax) for both the three months ended and the six months ended June 30, 2022. 7 Includes gain from sale of San Onofre nuclear fuel of $10 million ($7 million after tax) for both the three months ended and the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Consolidated Statements of Income Edison International Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (in millions, except per-share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total operating revenue $ 4,008 $ 3,315 $ 7,976 $ 6,275 Purchased power and fuel 1,304 1,283 2,341 2,296 Operation and maintenance 1,361 754 2,848 1,595 Wildfire-related claims, net of insurance recoveries 2 — 427 3 Wildfire Insurance Fund expense 53 54 106 107 Depreciation and amortization 601 533 1,184 1,058 Property and other taxes 120 117 246 243 Impairment, net of other operating income 63 (11 ) 61 (11 ) Total operating expenses 3,504 2,730 7,213 5,291 Operating income 504 585 763 984 Interest expense (271 ) (232 ) (517 ) (449 ) Other income 66 76 134 148 Income before income taxes 299 429 380 683 Income tax expense (benefit) 7 68 (48 ) 32 Net income 292 361 428 651 Preference stock dividend requirements of SCE 25 26 51 53 Preferred stock dividend requirement of Edison International 26 17 52 21 Net income attributable to Edison International common shareholders $ 241 $ 318 $ 325 $ 577 Basic earnings per share: Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 381 380 381 379 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Edison International common shareholders $ 0.63 $ 0.84 $ 0.85 $ 1.52 Diluted earnings per share: Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, including effect of dilutive securities 383 380 382 380 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Edison International common shareholders $ 0.63 $ 0.84 $ 0.85 $ 1.52

Consolidated Balance Sheets Edison International June 30, December 31, (in millions) 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 122 $ 390 Receivables, less allowances of $347 and $193 for uncollectible accounts at respective dates 1,547 1,398 Accrued unbilled revenue 1,096 794 Inventory 438 420 Prepaid expenses 50 258 Regulatory assets 2,030 1,778 Wildfire Insurance Fund contributions 204 204 Other current assets 166 249 Total current assets 5,653 5,491 Nuclear decommissioning trusts 4,039 4,870 Marketable securities 6 12 Other investments 52 39 Total investments 4,097 4,921 Utility property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $11,926 and $11,407 at respective dates 51,485 50,497 Nonutility property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $106 and $98 at respective dates 210 203 Total property, plant and equipment 51,695 50,700 Receivables, less allowances of $34 and $116 uncollectible accounts at respective dates 21 122 Regulatory assets (includes $845 and $325 related to Variable Interest Entities "VIEs" at respective dates) 7,854 7,660 Wildfire Insurance Fund contributions 2,258 2,359 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,751 1,932 Long-term insurance receivable 214 75 Other long-term assets 1,502 1,485 Total long-term assets 13,600 13,633 Total assets $ 75,045 $ 74,745

Consolidated Balance Sheets Edison International June 30, December 31, (in millions, except share amounts) 2022 2021 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Short-term debt $ 1,985 $ 2,354 Current portion of long-term debt 2,175 1,077 Accounts payable 2,080 2,002 Wildfire-related claims 86 131 Customer deposits 165 193 Regulatory liabilities 523 603 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 607 582 Other current liabilities 1,641 1,667 Total current liabilities 9,262 8,609 Long-term debt (Includes $823 and $314 related to VIEs at respective dates) 25,143 24,170 Deferred income taxes and credits 5,889 5,740 Pensions and benefits 471 496 Asset retirement obligations 2,837 2,772 Regulatory liabilities 8,376 8,981 Operating lease liabilities 1,144 1,350 Wildfire-related claims 1,169 1,733 Other deferred credits and other long-term liabilities 3,079 3,105 Total deferred credits and other liabilities 22,965 24,177 Total liabilities 57,370 56,956 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock (50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,250,000 shares of Series A and 750,000 shares of Series B issued and outstanding at respective dates) 1,977 1,977 Common stock, no par value (800,000,000 shares authorized; 381,397,456 and 380,378,145 shares issued and outstanding at respective dates) 6,129 6,071 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48 ) (54 ) Retained earnings 7,716 7,894 Total Edison International's shareholders' equity 15,774 15,888 Noncontrolling interests – preference stock of SCE 1,901 1,901 Total equity 17,675 17,789 Total liabilities and equity $ 75,045 $ 74,745

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Edison International Six months ended June 30, (in millions) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 428 $ 651 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,216 1,090 Allowance for equity during construction (61 ) (60 ) Impairment and other expense (income) 64 (11 ) Deferred income taxes (48 ) 30 Wildfire Insurance Fund amortization expense 106 107 Other 40 11 Nuclear decommissioning trusts (65 ) (127 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (81 ) (293 ) Inventory (19 ) (3 ) Accounts payable 143 128 Tax receivables and payables 58 91 Other current assets and liabilities (229 ) (244 ) Regulatory assets and liabilities, net 372 (574 ) Wildfire-related insurance receivable (139 ) 708 Wildfire-related claims (609 ) (2,852 ) Other noncurrent assets and liabilities 62 (26 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,238 (1,374 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Long-term debt issued, plus premium and net of discount and issuance costs of $34 and $36 for the respective periods 2,949 3,953 Long-term debt repaid (372 ) (991 ) Short-term debt issued 600 2,106 Short-term debt repaid (993 ) (1,355 ) Common stock issued 6 25 Preferred stock issued, net — 1,235 Commercial paper repayments, net of borrowing (497 ) (656 ) Dividends and distribution to noncontrolling interests (57 ) (53 ) Common stock dividends paid (524 ) (494 ) Preferred stock dividends paid (46 ) — Other 53 12 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,119 3,782 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,708 ) (2,593 ) Proceeds from sale of nuclear decommissioning trust investments 2,106 2,542 Purchases of nuclear decommissioning trust investments (2,041 ) (2,415 ) Other 15 54 Net cash used in investing activities (2,628 ) (2,412 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (271 ) (4 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 394 89 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 123 $ 85

