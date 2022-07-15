R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Announces Application to Cease to be Reporting Issuer under Canadian Securities Law

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company ("RRD") announces that it made an application to the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), as principal regulator, to cease to be a reporting issuer under the securities laws in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec (collectively, the "Reporting Jurisdictions").

RRD became a reporting issuer in 2004 in connection with its acquisition of Moore Wallace Incorporated, which was then a reporting issuer in each of the Reporting Jurisdictions. RRD's securities have never been traded in Canada on any marketplace or any other facility for bringing together buyers and sellers of securities where trading data is publicly reported. On February 25, 2022, RRD was acquired by affiliates of Chatham Asset Management, LLC, a private investment firm (the "Acquisition"). In connection with the Acquisition, on February 28, 2022, RRD's common stock ceased trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

If the OSC grants a decision in favour of RRD's application, RRD will cease to be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction in Canada and some of the outstanding securities of RRD may be subject to resale restrictions within Canada under applicable Canadian securities laws.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions that elevate engagement across the complete customer journey. The company offers the industry's most trusted portfolio of creative execution and world-wide business process consulting, with services designed to lower environmental impact. With 25,000 clients, including 92% of the Fortune 100, and 32,000 employees across 29 countries, RRD brings the expertise, execution, and scale designed to transform customer touchpoints into meaningful moments of impact.

