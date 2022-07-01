SCHWAB ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Charles Schwab Corporation on Behalf of Schwab Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Charles Schwab Corporation ("Schwab" or the "Company") SCHW SCHW-PD, SCHW-PJ))) on behalf of Schwab stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Schwab has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 1, 2021, Schwab disclosed that the Company had been "responding to an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) arising from a compliance examination." The investigation primarily concerned "historic disclosures related to the Schwab Intelligent Portfolios® (SIP) digital advisory solution." Schwab further disclosed its "second quarter 2021 financial results will include a liability and related non-deductible charge of $200 million."

On this news, Schwab's share price dropped $0.77 per share, or approximately 1%, to close at $72.80 on July 2, 2021.

